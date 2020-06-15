Keanu Reeves Auctions Off A Date With Himself For Kid’s Cancer Charity

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Bids for a date with actor Keanu Reeves will be accepted from June 15-22, with all proceeds going toward Camp Rainbow Gold

Over the last several decades, Keanu Reeves has proved to the world that he is a stand-up guy worthy of “Person of the Year” status pretty much yearly. Working in an industry that often places celebrities in one controversy after the next, the Matrix star has managed to keep his reputation beyond great. Not only is he a kick-ass actor, but he dates age appropriate women, is involved in various charities, and is so sweet to his fans.

Because what the world needs now is more Keanu, we are happy to report that the star is now auctioning himself off for charity. And, for the right price, you can get yourself a little one-on-one Keanu time — on Zoom at least.

Idaho-based children’s cancer charity, Camp Rainbow Gold, is offering ” A Little One-On-One with Keanu” as part of their “Shine for Camp Online Auction.”

“Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves,” reads the description of the auction item, valued at a cool $10,000.

Here’s the fine print: the Zoom call must take place week of July 6, 2020, “based on mutually available dates and times.” And no monkey business will be tolerated. “Camp Rainbow Gold and/or the celebrity has the right to cancel the call if there is threatening or inappropriate behavior,” they explain, adding that the item is “Non-transferable, no returns or exchanges, not available for resale and no cash value.”

The organization, who explain that their mission statement is to “provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families,” is raising money in lieu of an event they were forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

“We quickly realized we wouldn’t be the only ones moving our fundraiser to an online auction,” said Camp Rainbow Gold executive director Elizabeth Lizberg, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We also realized after months at home, people are craving connections and experiences that are safe but fulfilling.”

The campaign is currently open and bids will be accepted until June 22.

Reeves has a personal connection to pediatric cancer, as his sister battled leukemia. According to reports, the actor is a longtime supporter of children’s hospitals and cancer charities as a result.