Kelly Clarkson Admits To Having A Ton Of Sex With Her Husband

Kelly Clarkson’s husband Brandon Blackstock is one lucky man

Season 17 Voice judge winner and mom-of-two Kelly Clarkson is known for being an open book. She regularly dishes on her family, tour life, and, since getting her own talk show, gets even more personal in the segment Ask Me Anything.

During a sit-down with Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli, the singer was asked by the 16-year-old to tell fans about her nighttime routine. “This is actually one I always think about because I see it in interviews all the time and I always think about asking everybody this because it’s so interesting to me,” Cartelli began. “What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?”

Though many expected to hear about a collection of Clarkson’s lotions and under-eye creams, fans got a little more than they bargained for. “Well Brynn,” Clarkson said with her signature laugh, “I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed.”

Hold up. Did she just say she has sex with husband Branson Blackstock every single night before she goes to bed? I can barely remember to brush my teeth every night but kudos to her for having sexy time that much. Also she’s on The Voice. And has her own talk show. And two kids. And a singing career. Color us impressed, for real.

“That’s not a lie,” the mom of River, 5, and Remy, 3, continued. “That’s real and it’s not weird. It’s natural.” And it is. Having sex that often with two small children around plus Clarkson having, like, 15 jobs has to break some sort of Guinness Record though, does it not? Please tell me it does.

The singer has been open in the past about her attraction to her husband, who she met in 2012. “I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson said in a 2017 interview. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him. I honestly thought I was asexual—I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling…OK! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.”

For his part, Blackstone seems as equally as enamored. Earlier this year, Clarkson was performing “Piece By Piece,” a song the wrote about her husband restored her faith in fathers and families after her own father abandoned her as a child when he surprised her on-stage during a show. Dammit, where did my tissues go?

For her part, Cartelli seemed to take Clarkson’s answer in stride. “And this is why America loves you,” she responded. Here’s hoping Clarkson keeps oversharing — we love her for it.