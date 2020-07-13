John Travolta Announces Wife Kelly Preston’s Death In Heartbreaking Post

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty

Kelly Preston was also an actor, known for her roles in Twins and Jerry McGuire

Kelly Preston, an actor known for her roles in Twins and Jerry McGuire, and the wife of actor John Travolta, has died. Her family made the announcement on social media over the weekend, surprising many fans by revealing that she died after a long, secret battle with breast cancer.

Travolta made the announcement in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He continued, “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Travolta and Preston were also parents to three children: 20-year-old Ella, 10-year-old Benjamin, and late son Jett, who died from a seizure in 2009 at the age of 16. In her own Instagram post, Ella also shared the news of her mother’s passing.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” she wrote. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place.”

In a statement to People magazine, a representative for the family explained a little bit of why Preston chose to keep her two-year battle with breast cancer a secret from the public.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the statement read. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Our thoughts are with John Travolta, their kids, and all other family and friends during this terrible time.