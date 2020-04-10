Kelly Ripa Shares She’s ‘Not Speaking’ To 2 Of Her Kids While Quarantined

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Ripa teared up when talking about missing her parents and the difficulties she’s having with her kids

Being at home 24/7 with kids is an adjustment we’re all getting used to no matter our children’s ages. Talk show host and mom-of-three Kelly Ripa opened up about the struggles of having older kids at home and the challenges it brings when trying to keep everyone happy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa teared up while explaining to listeners how the whole quarantine thing was going for their family of five. “I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?”

Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos have three kids — daughter Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, all of whom have been sheltering in place at their home in New York. Ripa said her kids won’t hug her for fear of getting sick and it’s been heartbreaking. “I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she said through tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

Ripa went on to give a moment of levity when talking to Seacrest, apologizing for crying. “Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying,” she said. “Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows,” before stopping and saying, “Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”

During the episode, Ripa also talked about plans changing to adhere to the shelter-in-place happening In New York, telling listeners how bad she feels for her son not being able to attend his graduation ceremony and for her her father who had to postpone an elective surgery.

“I feel so bad for my son, Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks. And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can’t obviously have now for so many myriad reasons,” she said. “He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college.”

Ripa admitted these are “small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick,” but the fact remains that it’s normal to grieve the things we were looking forward to — it’s a natural reaction to all that is going on in the world. “But… it is what it is, you know what I mean?” she said. “Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all.”