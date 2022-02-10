Kelly Ripa Says 'Thanks But No Thanks' To Unsolicited Hair Advice

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host says strangers comment on her hair and what to do with it All. The. Time.

It always baffles me when people approach complete strangers in public for anything other than a big, heartfelt compliment. Having the audacity to let a completely stranger know you don’t approve of their look is beyond weird to me even if said “horrendously” dressed person is famous.

Perhaps because celebrities “come into” our homes via either a TV show or music, we feel comfortable voicing our opinions about them. But maybe, just maybe, it’s better for everyone if we all make an effort to move it along when nothing nice comes to mind.

Kelly Ripa, co-host of the morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan, recently complained on air that fans can’t seems to stop letting her know their feelings on her hair. After co-host Ryan Seacrest made a casual comment about how he’d be cutting his hair soon on a Wednesday taping of the show, the audience let out an audible “awwww.”

“We’ll survive, it’ll be fine,” he promised. It made Ripa wonder out loud if people often comment on his hair style.

She further explained, “People weigh in on my hair in a way, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I didn’t ask you.’ ”

“They come up in the store and they’re like, ‘I like your hair this length,’ and I’m like, [gives the thumbs-up sign],” she explained.

The show’s long-time producer Gelman added that their fans were often motivated to even write in to commentate on their hair.

“The height of your hair, what your hair looks like, what you should do with your hair — both of you.”

While the comments are likely harmless, no one really wants to be told how to dress or wear their hair. The morale of the story really is: mind ya’ business.