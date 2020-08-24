Kellyanne Conway Is Leaving The White House To Focus On Her Family

Alex Wong/Getty

The announcement came just days after Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia, announced on social media she would seek emancipation

Not many members of Donald Trump’s advisory team have stuck around for the long term — whether they left of their own volition, or were publicly fired by the president. But Kellyanne Conway, who became the first woman to manage a winning presidential campaign when she was the last in a string of Trump’s campaign managers in 2016, has been by his side for the long haul. Now, though, just months before the next election, she’s announced she’s leaving her White House post to focus on her family.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes,” Conway said, referring to her husband, George Conway, who is an outspoken and prominent Trump critic who is also leaving his post at the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. Both Conways say the decision is because they need to focus more on their family.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months,” Kellyanne wrote in her statement. “As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

Kellyanne Conway had been scheduled to speak at next week’s Republican National Convention, and it’s unclear if she still plans to do so.

Claudia Conway, the couple’s 15-year-old daughter, has amassed a Twitter following of nearly half a million, and for the last several months, has used the platform to share her liberal, progressive views that are in direct conflict with the public views of her parents and the Trump administration. Over the weekend, Claudia announced on Twitter that she was seeking emancipation from her parents, citing “years of childhood trauma and abuse.” She also said she was taking a break from Twitter.

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

Claudia also pushed back against people on social media who said she was seeking emancipation because of her mother’s high-profile role in the White House.

y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

In her statement, Kellyanne Conway thanked “the incredible men, women and children we’ve met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential.”

She ended her statement, “In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”