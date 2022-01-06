Kevin-Smith-And-Daughter-Run-Into-Each-Other-At-Weed-Store-And-LOL

Paul Butterfield/Getty

Kevin Smith runs into his adult daughter at the weed shop: “Someone raised that kid right.”

In California, you can throw a stone and hit three weed shops. Going to the weed store in Los Angeles is like going to the grocery store, so it makes perfect and hilarious sense that director and marijuana enthusiast Kevin Smith ran into his 22-year-old daughter at a weed store near their homes.

“When you’re at the weed store and you run into your kid,” Kevin captioned the photo with his daughter Harley Quinn Smith, both in masks and looking surprised at a weed shop.

“Since Harley Quinn got her own house, there have been moments when I ran into the kid by chance out in public,” Kevin explained. “And tonight, after I ran into my only begotten daughter at the weed store, I was like ‘Someone raised that kid right.'”

For her part, Harley Quinn wrote in the comments section that “it was a surprise but also not a surprise at all.”

This is also a father-daughter relationship where they refer to each other as “bestie,” which is super adorable.

They’re so similar, in fact, that their bond doesn’t just stop at both loving weed, they’re also writing a TV show together, which Harley Quinn told E! News over the summer that it’s great because “we have pretty similar minds, so it’s kind of like you’re shooting with another version of yourself.”

Smith says that working with his daughter reminds him of when they would “play pretend” when she was a little girl. With Harley Quinn adding that “he’ll say something and I’ll finish a sentence and then he’ll be like, ‘Yes! Or I’ll say something that he’s thinking and he’ll be like, ‘High-five!’ And that’s it, we’re just good creative partners because we have the same brain.”

Honestly? We like, love to see it.