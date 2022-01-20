Khloe Kardashian Under Fire For Reselling True's Clothes Online For $$$

SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN

Khloe Kardashian is under fire for reselling her daughter True Thompson’s used kid clothes for hundreds of dollars on the family’s online consignment shop.

If you didn’t know, the Kardashian/Jenners have a clothing website called Kardashian Kloset, where they sell their secondhand clothing items. Why the Kardashians need to make a couple bucks reselling their old clothes when they make millions elsewhere is beyond me, but regardless, they do it. Now, Khloe Kardashian is under fire for selling her three-year-old daughter’s old clothes on the site for hundreds of dollars.

Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits 😩😍 https://t.co/LV8cTMe4O5 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 14, 2022

For example, this “silk and ostrich” feather dress is being listed at $556, despite originally selling for $695. Almost $600 to buy a dress that a literal toddler has already worn!

There are also Fendi “kids” jeans for $275 and $495 and an Oscar De Lat Renta dress for $395. Many of the children’s items listed on the resale site are designer, which might explain why Khloe believes she can command such a high price for the clothing, but a) a child literally wore these clothes before b) some of the clothing items are only slighter cheaper than their purchase price which is not how thrifting works and c) there’s a strong chance Khloe and True received these clothes for free from the designers and are now profiting from the gift!

However, most egregious of all are a pair of unworn Cat and Jack tights being sold for $20, despite retailing for $6.99 at Target.

Twenty bucks for some cat and jack tights that target sells for $6.99. What planet do you live on? Do better- donate this stuff. pic.twitter.com/tw1bAidqaw — Karissa S T (@kariella1320) January 20, 2022

Naturally, the internet was not having it.

Why these basically the original price when she wore them 🤔 they should be $32 instead of $70 right — blanca 👽🧡🧡🧡👽 (@Blanca_TeQuiero) January 14, 2022

Who would pay thar much for children's clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names. So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people I'm need. Everything is about money with Kashdashians! I gave all my stuff away to people that could use them. — There is no truth (@Lisap1227) January 17, 2022

I don’t understand this. The family gets almost all of their clothing donated to them, they’re billionaires and the rest of us regular folk that buy our stuff donate what we no longer need. This doesn’t even go to a charity. Make it make sense. — Jess (@JessEnough4) January 20, 2022

Some fans defended Khloe, claiming that Khloe will probably donate the money to charity, but that is not confirmed. There is absolutely nothing on the Kloset website stating that the funds from the clothing sales will be donated to charity, there is only a mention that re-selling old clothes “promotes sustainability.”

The whole thing is wild and bizarre, but it’s not like the Kardashian don’t monetize most aspects of their life. As the old saying goes, this is super on brand for them.