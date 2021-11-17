Kieran Culkin Explains Why It Took 7 Weeks To Choose His Son’s Name

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In a new interview, Kieran Culkin explained why he and his wife took seven weeks to decide on a name for their newborn son

Kieran Culkin is one of the most talked-about names in Hollywood right now. The 39-year-old Succession star is having a serious moment in his career, but that hasn’t stopped him and his wife, Jazz Charton, from starting the family they’ve always wanted. But being a busy, high-demand actor while adjusting to life as a new dad can have its challenges, as Culkin learned when, after welcoming his second child, a son, in September, he and Charton spent 7 weeks arguing over baby names before choosing one.

In a new interview on Ellen, Culkin revealed that finally, after seven weeks of back-and-forth, he and Charton settled on the name Wilder Wolf for their son, who joins their 2-year-old daughter, Kinsey Sioux.

“I love that name. I like Wolf. If we were going to have a child, we would have named him Wolf,” Ellen said of herself and her wife, Portia de Rossi. “Instead we got a dog and named him Wolf.”

Culkin shared that the “Wolf” part of his son’s name wasn’t his idea, adding, “My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf.”

But according to Culkin, nothing about the naming process was easy, because the couple thought they were having another daughter.

“We narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked and we agreed that it’s going to be one of those two girl names if it’s a girl and if it’s a boy, we’re screwed. And we had a boy and spent seven weeks arguing about names,” he joked.

Culkin added that the couple actually started considering the name Wilder Wolf right away, but it took them a while to feel sure about their decision.

“We found it in the hospital the day he was born and we thought, ‘That’s great, but instead of pulling the trigger on it, let’s torture ourselves for about seven weeks, disagreeing on things before we come around to the name we picked,'” he said, laughing.

The important thing is that they did settle on a name, even if it took seven weeks. Culkin told Ellen that he and Charton definitely plan to have more kids in the future, but will they be more prepared with names next time?

“That would take some organization and some planning,” he joked. “That’s not something that either of us do.”