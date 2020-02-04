People Don’t Know What To Think Of Kim And Kanye’s ‘Monastery’-Style Home

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share photos of their extremely minimal house and the internet has questions
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have shared glimpses of their home on social media before and each time the internet loses their mind because the Kardashian West household looks like a straight-up museum. But now, Kim and Kanye have finally invited the whole world into nearly every room in their house and the internet hit them with a resounding, “yep, still looks like a museum.”
Kim and Kanye’s unique home was recently featured in Architectural Digest and though it’s a feat of design and architecture, we can’t help but wonder how you live in a house like this. Kim said she’s “dreamed” of being featured in the design mag and called her home’s style “minimal,” which is an understatement of a century because their living room consists of one kidney bean-shaped table and a single chair.
The design aesthetic is even more wild considering that Kim and Kanye live in the suburbs. Despite living in the boring old ‘burbs, Kim and Kanye wanted a “futuristic Belgian monastery” vibe, which is quite literally how Kanye describes their style. The home took seven years to complete and was designed with Belgian artist Axel Vervoordt, who Kanye said is so creative, Vervoordt “could design Batman’s house.”
The house is so minimal, there isn’t a single piece of decor, framed photo, or even one of Kanye’s Grammy awards, but Vervoordt says “the proportions are the decoration” and okie dokie then.
To be fair, the house is supposed to be a serene, safe haven for the Kardashian-West brood, and if an echo chamber for a hallway makes them calm, so be it.
“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness,” Kim says.
One look at this house and one might wonder how any of this is fun for their kids, though Kanye insists that the kids love it. “The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family,” he explained.
Also, the playroom doubles as an art installation, because #Kanye.
“This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family,” insists Kanye West of the otherworldly oasis he and wife @kimkardashian crafted alongside #AD100 designer @axelvervoordt. One might wonder about the challenges of raising four small children in such a pristine, cream-colored environment, but Kim and Kanye are quick to point out that the house is eminently kid-friendly. Above, the family is pictured in a room devoted exclusively to a gargantuan, creature-like soft sculpture fashioned by artist Isabel Rower. Asked whether the space is a playroom or an art installation, Kanye demurs: “Everything we do is an art installation *and* a playroom.” . Visit the link in our profile to take a tour of the home. Photo by @jackie_nickerson; text by @mayer.rus
Naturally, the internet was like “uhhhh… huh?”
I get Kim and Kanye’s Utopian structure/style for their house but it looks way too much like a fucking mausoleum in there.
— Shea Butter Hot Girl (@_Baetriot_) February 4, 2020
Kim’s house looks like AirPods https://t.co/9Ooit4E3Tj
— eleanor (@sharkpedia) February 3, 2020
For whatever reason, kim k’s house photos are haunting me. Why they got no frames on the wall???
— la morena (@bonitaIola) February 4, 2020
Your house be looking like a dentist/doctors office.— Sammy (@tvtalk123) February 3, 2020
Looks like a rich mental asylum or something... I’ve never seen a place lack so much character— Cinnamon Bunnz🌟 (@CinnaBunnzXXX) February 3, 2020
Put some furniture, what are we to rob?— Takunda 🇿🇼🇸🇿 (@LiteTakunda) February 3, 2020
There were an equal number of fans who loved the house and North West’s room is pretty cute and pink. Extremely monochromatic, but cute, nonetheless.
Also, their backyard looks like a spa and fun fact, the backyard is so perfectly pristine, Kim told AD that she hasn’t even swam in the pool yet. #RichPeopleProblems.
All that matters is that Kim, Kanye, and the kids are happy roaming the empty halls of the stark art museum they call home.