Kim Kardashian Accuses Kourtney Of ‘Degrading’ A Nanny During ‘Disagreement’

During a disagreement on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian told sister Kim that she doesn’t have to fire the nanny, but the staffer “will not ever be around my kids” again

In another installment of rich people problems, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian got into a heated disagreement over a problem involving a family nanny. On Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim criticized sister Kourtney for “degrading” her nanny. Kourtney declared the nanny will never be permitted to be around her children again, but allowed that Kim can keep the nanny in her employ if she chooses.

Kim claimed her nanny, who was not named, wept after a confrontation with Kourtney during a trip with their kids; Kim went on to say the nanny was scared that she would be fired.

“Kim’s nanny and I had a little disagreement when we were away traveling together,” Kourtney explained to the camera during a confessional in the episode. As she spoke to Kourtney, Kim said her nanny “felt so degraded by you, and you just started yelling at her and you said, ‘Keep your voice down,'” which Kourtney said was a “lie.”

This comes after Kourtney admitted to slapping her own caregivers when she was a child.

In Thursday’s episode, Kourtney explained to Kim that 6-year-old son Reign told his mama that Kim’s nanny warned him he “would go to jail” if he spoke in the car.

The mom said her child is “big on” her addressing issues with people in front of him when he raises an issue so that he knows “I have his back.”

“It should have been in private,” said Kim. “She said [she] wish[ed] you would’ve tapped [her] on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey, something’s really bothering me. Can I talk to you?’ and [you] could have talked in private.”

“There’s not even 1 percent that I yelled,” Kourtney said, telling Kim that her children’s nanny “was the one who raised her voice.”

When Kim — who is mama to four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — said that when the nanny got emotional and started to pack her bags to leave, Kim promised her she wasn’t going to be fired.

Kourtney told Kim, “Yeah, if you think she works for you, that’s totally fine. She would never work for me with the way she acts. That’s totally your choice.”

Kim added that she likes the nanny and chose “to keep my staff for a long time, so that’s how I feel.” Kourtney responded with, “Keep her. She will not ever be around my kids.”

“Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny,” offered Kim.

“Kim, shut the f— up, honestly. The way you’re talking is wild,” Kourtney answered. Speaking to the cameras, Kourtney stated Kim’s remarks were “lies about my own staff,” which was “really hurtful coming from my sister.” Kourtney suggested Kim was “projecting all [her] bulls— onto” her.

Later in the episode, after the sisters Kardashian had a calmer sit-down to resolve the situation, Kim admitted in a confessional that she saw “both sides” of the incident, and that she felt “guilty” about how she brought up the topic with Kourtney.