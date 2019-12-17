Yes, North Was Photoshopped Into The Kardashian-West Christmas Card

Scary Mommy and Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian says North West was pouty during the family Christmas card shoot and had to edit her in later

Last week, Kim Kardashian West debuted the 2019 “West Family Christmas Card.” In lieu of the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, which would have included at least a dozen individuals, Kim, Kanye and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm took their own holiday photo this year. The Christmas card was gorgeous and candid, and apparently six-year-old North West had to be photoshopped into it.

Kim went on The Ellen Show and told her how oldest child was “having a day” and just refused to pose for the family portrait. Cue moms everywhere nodding in understanding.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” Kim told Ellen. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.” I mean, that’s kind of understandable TBH. We stan a tiny queen who knows her best lewk.

Kim told her oldest daughter that if she didn’t want to come out of her room, she couldn’t be in the card.

“I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that.

But then, “the next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.’”

So Kim actually called the photographer, who came back to the home and photographed North separately and edited it into the family shot. “It looks like a beautiful card,” Kim said with a laugh.

Ellen joked that she would have left North out of the family portrait to “teach her a lesson” and then laughed, “and that’s why I don’t have kids.” Actually, Kim said that the two-part portrait session was somehow less stressful than trying to wrangle four kids under the age of six in one photoshoot.

“I would’ve rather done it this way than the anxiety of what I went through of trying to get — I mean, Chicago has a cookie in her hand, I was really holding Psalm there, Saint was really there. The rest of us were there, but North…that was a lot,” she said. “There’s always one!”

Truer words have never been spoken. There’s always one.