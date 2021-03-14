Twitter Is Malfunctioning Over Kim Kardashian’s Role In ‘PAW Patrol’ Movie

Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Internet is flummoxed by announcement that Kim Kardashian is in the Paw Patrol movie

Here’s a few words I never thought I’d utter in the same sentence. “PAW Patrol movie” and “Kim Kardashian is in it.” I know Kim Kardashian is a wildly famous individual, but I had no idea that kids, specifically kids who like the show PAW Patrol, would care at all about her being in their favorite doggy content, but it’s 2021 and here we are. During the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 13, 2021, Kim Kardashian introduced the PAW Patrol: The Movie teaser trailer, because she’s in it. As in, Kim Kardashian…is in the PAW Patrol movie…for some reason? Naturally, Twitter is malfunctioning over the news.

PAW Patrol, the series, tells the tale of a Ryder, a young boy who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs to protect Adventure Bay. Through their adventures, the group teaches kids all about empathy, responsibility, kindness, and that when there’s trouble, there are always people around who can help. Not much is known about the plot of the film.

Kardashian — joined by other cast members from the film including Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, and Tyler Perry –told the mostly-virtual crowd at the awards show that “she had such a great time working on this movie. My kids can barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it.”

“I’m in the movie with the pups!” Perry said. “Kim’s in the movie with the pups! Yara’s in the movie with the pups! So great, it’s so great.”

So Kim, I guess, is going to be a dog? Because she’s a voice actor now? It’s anyone’s guess, really, and the short teaser trailer that Nickelodeon dropped — while cute — unfortunately doesn’t give us a look at Kim’s big PAW Patrol film debut.

According to People, “Kim’s character is a new character being created for her specifically in the film.”

When you think about Kim’s body of work, it’s like shapewear, cosmetics, posing in bikinis, and apparently, starring in children’s animated movies? So naturally, the internet was like, “Wait, what?”

Kim actually announced the news back in October in a tweet, saying she would be joining the cast (the aforementioned, plus names like Jimmy Kimmel and Dax Shepard) in an undisclosed role and joked that “I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!!”

If you zoom in on the script in this photo, you can see she’s playing a character called Dolores.

It’s definitely a surprise move for the entrepreneur and social media star, but her kids do really love PAW Patrol, especially Saint, who she took to a “PAW Patrol Live!” event in 2017. It’s actually pretty cool that you can say to your kids “I’m in the PAW Patrol!” and who wouldn’t want that opportunity?

Listen, if Kim can run a shapewear empire and be a lawyer, then she can certainly join the Paw Patrol. They don’t call her a business woman for nothing!