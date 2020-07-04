Kimberly Guilfoyle, Girlfriend Of Don Jr., Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Instagram/Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19 but is currently asymptomatic

Kimberly Guilfoyle — the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top fundraising official for the Trump campaign — has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a White House official. She joins a list of people who attended Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally and are now testing positive for the coronavirus.

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” said Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee (via The New York Times). “She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is canceling all public events.”

Guilfoyle, ex-wife of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsome, tested positive in South Dakota where she and Don. Jr. were set to attend Trump’s event at Mount Rushmore. The couple did not travel aboard Air Force One, according to a person close to the situation, and she was the only person in the group so far who tested positive, according to The New York Times. The source also said Guilfoyle hadn’t been around Trump recently, but she was backstage at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and attended his event in Phoenix June 23.

Before Trump was set to speak at his rally in Tulsa, six of his staff at the site tested positive for the coronavirus. Two more advance staffers tested positive after returning to D.C., The Washington Post reported. In Tulsa, where many rally attendees did not wear masks or practice social distancing, coronavirus cases spiked in the days following, according to local health officials. It is still unknown if the rally was responsible. Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate who also attended the rally, has now been hospitalized complications from COVID-19.

As daily record-setting COVID-19 numbers continue to grow, specifically in the South and West, Trump has continued to downplay the virus and its seriousness. In an interview on Wednesday, the president said the virus was “going to sort of just disappear.”

In the days leading up to her positive test, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. had been hosting high-dollar fundraising events and rubbing shoulders with “a lot of the campaign donors,” CNN reported. She was reportedly not wearing a mask at these events. Don Jr. has long followed his dad’s opinion on wearing masks, posting this on Facebook on June 30.

The pair will be self-isolating for the next two weeks.