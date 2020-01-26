Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash In Southern California

Getty Images Sport

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash

According to reports from TMZ Sports, NBA player Kobe Bryant has died. TMZ reports the legendary basketball player and at least three others were aboard a helicopter when it crashed near Los Angeles. The report has been confirmed by multiple outlets, including ESPN.

“The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” The Los Angeles Times reports. “The crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, he said. Sources at the scene said they believed there were multiple fatalities, but the exact number was unclear.”

The LA county Sheriffs posted information about a downed helicopter via their Twitter account at 10:34 am, ET. “Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd,” the tweet read.

The further updated that all passengers were deceased, but did not name them.

TMZ reports Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not on board.

Bryant had a twenty year career in the NBA and led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships. The last thing Kobe tweeted the night before the crash was a congratulations to LeBron James, for surpassing his all-time scoring record.

He’s survived by his wife Vanessa, and four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

Last Mother’s Day he posted a touching tribute to Vanessa. “Happy Mother’s Day @vanessabryant we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family,” he wrote. “You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba.”