Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Troll Who Knocked Her Parenting

Kourtney Kardashian had words for a troll who questioned her parenting

Haters gonna hate — even on a mom enjoying a beach vacation with her kids. When Kourtney Kardashian posted pics on Instagram from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with daughter Penelope and son Reign, trolls couldn’t just let them enjoy it. Some turned it into a criticism of Kourt’s parenting — but the mama of three wasn’t about to let them go unchecked.

“Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????” one troll wrote beneath a carousel of shots of Kourtney’s youngest two kids riding horses and hanging out on the beach. The subtext there being that since Kourtney’s Instagram has been filled with shots of herself and fiancé Travis Barker lately, clearly she must be neglecting her kids. Because how dare she devote any part of her time and energy to being anything but a mom, right? GASP.

Kourtney clapped back right away with a reality check. “I’m with my kids everyday thank God, social media isn’t always real,” she wrote. You’d think that after a few decades of the internet existing people would have figured that out by now, but apparently not.

As a mom, I find it so insulting that some random person would think it was OK to take a cheap shot at Kourtney’s parenting like that, based off nothing more than her social media. And honestly, it’s not really even about Kourtney, because Lord knows none of the Kardashians really need us normies defending them. It’s about all the other moms, especially single moms, and the message that if you’re not catering to your children every minute on every day, you’re a failure. Newsflash, trolls: mothers are still allowed to exist when their kids are out of the frame.

Also: why don’t dads get the same treatment? I suspect Kourtney’s ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick, doesn’t have to deal with the same kind of questions over on his grid. The thinking that dads just have to “babysit” their own kids occasionally while moms have to be attuned to them 24/7/365 go hand in hand, and it’s not doing anyone any favors — not mothers, not fathers, and certainly not children.

Oh, and let’s not forget that if Kourtney did post her children every single day, there would just be as many people screaming at her to stop using them for attention. I’m sure when you’ve got 150 million followers and counting, you’ve gotta let the vast majority of the negative comments go. But as a mom, I’m glad Kourtney took a moment to call this one out.