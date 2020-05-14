Kourtney Kardashian Replies To Fan Who Thought She Was Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian was extremely polite to a fan who decided her unedited bikini pics made her look pregnant

Celebrities deal with a lot of garbage on social media that most of us don’t encounter. They put themselves out there knowing they will be criticized and picked apart, and most of the time, they seem to let it go. But not this time. Kourtney Kardashian shared stunning photos of herself in a bikini and in one of them, a commenter decided to suggest she might be pregnant. Somehow, Kardashian didn’t explode on the nosy jerk, and her answer is actually very body-positive and inspirational AF.

Kardashian shared two photos. In the second one, she’s lying on her back in bed, reading and looking amazing. Minding her own business.

A fan had to go and ruin the serenity, commenting in all caps, “SHE’S PREGENANT.” Misspelling aside, this is so freaking stupid. You simply do not ever say this to a woman unless she herself confirms it or she’s having her baby on the floor in front of you. But Kardashian was graceful in her reply. Like, way more graceful than I would’ve been.

Instagram account Comments by Celebs memorialized the exchange and we’re glad because it’s pretty much iconic. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she wrote. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.” Hell yes.

The way she’s just casually owning that she’s carrying a couple more pounds than usual is goals. Obviously she looks fabulous at any and every size and her “a few pounds” look is my dream body, but she could’ve taken offense here and she didn’t. Because a few pounds is literally nothing to apologize for, feel bad about, or try to hide. She’s showing us how it’s done — being totally unapologetic and proud of what her body is capable of. Yes, yes, yes.

Of course, it’s not the first time a fan questioned the status of Kardashian’s uterus (honestly, the audacity of these trolls) and she was just as chill in her reply back then. “No I wish. It’s the angle,” she said at the time after someone thought she might be pregnant in her adorable bodysuit. Also, orange is clearly her color.

Internet, can we just have some chill when it comes to accusing people of being pregnant? Loving Kourtney’s body-positive response, but she never should’ve had to explain why her stomach isn’t a complete washboard for some period of time. It’s never anyone’s business and we know better. So do better.