Kraft Mac & Cheese Releases ‘Breakfast Box’ Cuz We’ve All Given Up

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is not just for dinner

If you’re a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese fan (or have children who can eat solid food), it’s likely a lunch or dinner staple in your house — especially these days. But have you ever considered making it for your kid’s breakfast? Kraft not only says it’s okay, they are giving away limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese “Breakfast Boxes,” which is just the macaroni we all know and love with the word “breakfast” on the label, but we’re all about it.

This is a genius idea even Cheesasaurus Rex can get behind. Starting August 4 through August 7, the food manufacturer is giving away these boxes, which will include a placemat for kids to color, a magnet with breakfast topping suggestions (think bacon, sausage) and other breakfast staples, and a mug for serving the liquid gold that we all know and love.

The secret to a stress-free morning? Kraft Mac & Cheese! Tweet #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win Kraft Mac & Cheese for Breakfast. We'll give 10 boxes to @FeedTheChildren each time the hashtag is used. NoPurNec.18+VoidWhereProhib https://t.co/L3bD7p8wpK pic.twitter.com/G0AFIrVnEh — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 4, 2020

“These past few months have been difficult, and even more so for parents with picky eaters who have to find food their kids will eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” the company said in a press release. “Luckily everyone, including picky eaters, love Kraft Mac & Cheese. In fact, 56% of parents have served their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during COVID-19 times than ever before.”

@KraftMacNCheese for breakfast might sound crazy, but it’s crazier that they’re donating up to 1 million boxes to us! Tweet #KMCforBreakfast + #Sweepstakes from 8/4 – 8/7 to be entered to win a box. Every time the hashtag is used, Kraft donates 10 boxes! pic.twitter.com/Dx53wQQh8J — Feed the Children (@feedthechildren) August 3, 2020

It’s a solid idea if you think about it. Your kids will think they won the parent lottery, they’ll actually eat breakfast without complaining, they’ll start the day with some calcium and carbs, and we’ll get a moment to ourselves to do whatever the hell we do now with moments to ourselves. Plus, if you put anything in a cereal bowl you can call it breakfast, right?

To win a free box, use the hashtag #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter and a reply will be automatically sent with a direct link to see if you are a winner. If you’re not a Twitter user, you can enter for the chance to win by clicking on this link to enter. Also, the new breakfast boxes will show up in select grocery stores in the new year.

What’s even better — Kraft will also donate ten boxes to Feed the Children, a global hunger-relief organization, for every #KMCforBreakfast they see on Twitter. “The hungriest summer on record,” the group said on its website. “One in 4 children don’t know where their next meal will come from. Children and families need us now more than ever.”

Does Kraft Mac & Cheese pass the breakfast test? ✅Carbs

✅Dairy

✅Served in a bowl

✅Yellow/Orange

❎Better with maple syrup. Well, 4 out of 5 ain’t bad. — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 5, 2020

“As a brand loved by the entire family, we’ve learned Kraft Mac & Cheese isn’t just for dinner,” said Kelsey Cooperstein of Kraft Heinz. “A Kraft Mac & Cheese breakfast is a win-win for families at a time when they need all the wins they can get.”

You can say that again.