Krispy Kreme Is Giving COVID-Vaccinated People Free Doughnuts All Year

Joe Raedle/Getty

Krispy Kreme is rewarding people who got a COVID vaccine by gifting them free doughnuts and yes, please

Your Monday is about to get a much-needed shot in the arm (pun 100 million percent intended) because Krispy Kreme has an offer you can’t refuse — a whole bunch of free doughnuts just for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Protection from a deadly virus is truly the only motivation we need to roll up our sleeves, but free doughnuts never hurt anyone, just saying.

The promo has no catch — you get vaccinated, they give you doughnuts. They outline all the particulars but bottom line, your vaccine card is about to become pretty darn valuable, y’all. Present it at any participating U.S. store location and get one free Original Glazed doughnut every day.

Oh yes, it’s not just one doughnut. It’s a free donut every single day for the rest of 2021.

All you have to do is flash that precious vaccination card given to you when you get your shot and the sweet, sweet pastries are all yours.

Krispy Kreme says proof of just one dose of Pfizer or Moderna (those vaccines require two doses) or proof of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is all you need to get the treats.

Krispy Kreme is even extending a little offer to those who aren’t getting the vaccine. It’s not nearly as good as the deal for the vaccinated, but people who haven’t had the shot (or anyone, actually) can still get a free doughnut and coffee on Mondays between 3/29/21 – 5/24/21. We all know there are COVID vaccine refusers, but there’s also people who have health reasons that preclude them from being vaccinated or are too young to receive the shot. This is a cool thing for the company to do so those folks aren’t totally left out.

The company is even giving its own employees up to four hours of paid time off so they can go get the vaccine. “We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement.

Also a cool thing? Krispy Kreme will be delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks to support healthcare workers and other volunteers. I volunteered at one such center (as a non-medical volunteer) and let me tell you — the nurses and other healthcare providers coming back week after week to give out vaccines on their own time are community heroes. They deserve doughnuts and also our undying thanks and admiration for playing such a huge role in getting us back to something resembling normal.

A daily doughnut for the rest of the year is honestly the cherry on top when it comes to getting the COVID vaccine. We are protecting ourselves, our neighbors, and inching our way back to normal, shot by shot. And now, doughnut by doughnut.