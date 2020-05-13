Krispy Kreme Is Giving Free Donuts To Grads Next Week

Krispy Kreme

It’s tough to celebrate grads right now, so let Krispy Kreme help

With schools and most restaurants and businesses across the country closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are struggling to find ways to celebrate important milestones they’re being forced to miss — from weddings to birthdays to graduations for the entire class of 2020. Seriously, how do you celebrate something as major as graduation when there’s no ceremony, no “Pomp and Circumstance,” and no classmates within six feet? You enlist Krispy Kreme to help out.

The donut chain has announced a new special to help celebrate this year’s grads. This Tuesday, May 19, any grad who wears their cap and gown (or any 2020 graduate gear) into a Krispy Kreme location can nab a free “grad’s dozen” donuts — a mix of glazed and creme-filled treats that spell out “2020” over and over in the box.

The special is good for any grad — high school, college, grad school, you name it. Just be sure to wear that graduation gear — including cap and gown, “Class of 2020” shirt, letterman jacket or other swag — to Krispy Kreme to take part in the celebration.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us.”

The graduate dozen box contains two Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, two Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, and two Cake Batter Filled donuts, as well as six Yellow Iced Original Glazed donuts. Graduates can only grab their free boxes for one day — Tuesday — but the special 2020 treats are available for purchase at participating Krispy Kreme locations all week long. Although the free “Graduate Dozen” day is May 19, the donuts will be available May 18-24 in store, at the drive-through, and for online delivery.

“Moms, dads, friends, and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free,” Skena said.

This is a great addition to the creative ways families have been coming up with to celebrate their grads. We’ve seen videos of drive-by graduation parties, as well as all the celebrities who have been giving heartwarming, inspirational online commencement speeches for the class of 2020. This is a strange, unconventional time to graduate, but that won’t stop us from doing all we can to celebrate the class of 2020’s major achievements.