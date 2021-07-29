Kristen Bell: It Might Actually Be ‘A Good Thing’ Daughter’s Name Is Delta

David Livingston/Getty

Kristen Bell opens up about her daughter’s name being Delta on how it’s both a “bummer” but a maybe a blessing in disguise

File this under, Who Saw This Coming? Kristen Bell is a mother to two young girls, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, and obviously, it is not lost on anyone that it would be super **interesting** to be named Delta right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delta variant is so much more intense than past strains that in Los Angeles, where Bell lives, 25% of vaccinated people are testing positive for the virus. Bell opened up on what it’s like to have a kid named Delta during these wild pandemic times.

On Wednesday’s episode of her podcast We Are Supported By…, Bell and co-host Monica Padman spoke about the real “bummer” of a situation with Delta’s name.

“Can I ask you a real talk question — how do you feel about Delta’s name being Delta right now?” Padman asked Bell on the podcast, as excerpted by People.

“It’s a big, big bummer,” Bell shared. “But I’m really hoping that the Delta variant won’t be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona. I mean, it’s a bummer for Corona, the beer company.”

Though the episode aired on Wednesday, Bell’s response suggests that maybe the episode was filmed a while back, because Bell’s hope that the “Delta variant won’t be as strong,” feels a little off the mark. Girl, it’s strong. The Delta variant is all we’re talking about.

To be fair, Bell admits the name coincidence is more of a problem for her than it is for Delta, who is too young to understand.

“She’s six so she’s impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything,” Bell continued. “She’s like ‘Oh my gosh, my name!’ So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like ‘my name!’ So she’s still excited about it.”

Awwww, that’s both adorable and sad. Also, Bell joked that maybe the name situation is a good thing that will humble her daughter a bit.

“Maybe it’s a good thing, because her life’s really easy, because she’s privileged and she’s got a little charisma,” Bell shared. “She’s a little ball of magic and she gets away with everything because of that, so she can either give you puppy dog eyes or make you laugh and because of that her life is too easy. So maybe she does need this to follow her around forever.”

The Bell-Shepard family is currently making the best of the situation and just completed a family road trip in a socially distant-compliant RV.

Being named Delta is not the coolest thing to happen right now, but as Bell told her daughters earlier in the pandemic, “We explained what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we’re luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time.”