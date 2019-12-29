Kristen Bell Is Every Mom Listening To Her Daughter Explain The Middle Finger

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell’s daughter is not happy about her classmate giving the middle finger

Kids say the darndest things. Mom-of-two Kristen Bell recently learned this while listening to (and thankfully for the rest of us, recording) a conversation between one of her daughters and husband Dax Shepard about one of life’s most universal signs — the middle finger.

Bell uploaded a series of videos of herself listening in as Shepard talked with one of their daughters (they share Delta, five, and Lincoln, six-and-a-half) about the middle finger because, apparently, a little boy in one of their classes uses it on the regular. Bell had the camera on her face and her expressions were almost as funny as the conversation going on in the background.

The 39-year-old Frozen II actress listens intently as her daughter talks in detail with her dad about the offending classmate who uses the middle finger constantly in school. “I have been waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant,” Bell captioned the video. “The one where we talk about what fingers mean what when u hold em up. I [am] fidgeting because I am trying so hard not to laugh. It’s excruciating. @daxshepard you handled this brilliantly.”

“He says this is ‘fuck,'” the little girl says, assumingly whilst throwing her tiny middle finger in the air. “He says that every time in school.”

“He does?” Shepard chimes in. “He’s naughty.”

“The teacher says that’s a bad word,” their daughter continues.

“Yeah, that’s not a nice word,” Shepard said. “You know, that’s a naughty finger and I never see you do that. It makes me so proud that you know that, yet you don’t do it. Well, you did it a couple of times when you were young before you knew it was a naughty word. One time you couldn’t get a shirt on in your bedroom and you let it fly. Then later that day, you were in the swimming pool and you let one fly. But since then you’ve really curbed it.” Dead.

The pair have been open about their parenting style in the past and regularly share snippets on social media or more recently on Bell’s show Momsplaining. We love their honest approach to parenting and there’s always enough of their signature humor thrown in for good measure. The middle finger convo was definitely no exception.

The hilarity continued while Bell covers her mouth, trying not to burst into an ugly-laugh on camera. “You guys didn’t tell me fuck was a bad word when I was little,” Bell’s daughter continues. “You’re right, we just ignored it,” Shepard responded. “We hoped that you didn’t say it a lot, which seemed to work.”