Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Began Quarantine With A ‘Huge Fight’

Kristen Bell/Instagram and E! News/Youtube

Kristen Bell opens up on blowout fight with Dax Shepard and ‘needing a little marriage house cleaning’

Quarantining at home is rough on everybody and for the couples who might be used to happily reuniting at home at the end of the work day are now stuck with each other all the damn time and well, it’s hard. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who have been historically honest and open about their marriage ups-and-downs, just revealed that they had a huge fight at the start of quarantine and their only way to deal with it was to stop talking to each other for three and a half days.

“We started quarantine needing a little marriage house cleaning,” Bell told E!’s Daily Pop. “We had a huge fight, and then we didn’t talk for three and a half days, and then we made up and now we’re fine.”

That “huge fight” appeared to have been documented in an Instagram Live interview they did with Katie Couric on March 31, 2020. During the interview Couric asked how they were doing and they both got silent. Eventually Shepard spoke up and said “This has been stressful for mama and dada.”

“This is as physically close as we’ve been in a couple days, ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting,” Bell said, while adding that they’ve “been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad.”

The Katie Couric interview was a teensy bit uncomfortable to watch, but Bell and Shepard really embrace being transparent about their relationship and it’s kinda refreshing, to be honest. Back in January, the actress revealed that she and Shepard had a fight that was so intense, they both “blacked out.”

“I don’t actually remember what happened, but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anybody else,” Bell explained to Justin Long on his “Life Is Short” podcast.

Bell also told Daily Pop that the reason she and Shepard are so open about their relationship woes is because, well, as famous people there’s “sort of no getting around it.”

“We decided a long time ago that…there was sort of no getting around it. We could try to take all questions about our relationship off the table for the rest of our lives, and just be incredibly boring, or we could sort of open the kimono — as they say — and allow people to see what our marriage is like.”

As a normal non-famous woman, you can sometimes lose sight of your own self worth when you’re inundated with ‘aspirational celebrity relationships’ flooding your social media feeds. So when people like Shepard and Bell are like, Oh, we’re messy af too, that relatability is pretty damn comforting.