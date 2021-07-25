YES: Kristen Bell To Play Marge’s Singing Voice In ‘Simpsons’ Musical Episode

Jim Spellman/Getty Images/Matt Groenig/Fox

Kristen Bell is Marge Simpson in the upcoming musical episode of The Simpsons

In the very near future, Marge Simspon is going to sound an awful lot like Anna from Frozen, because Kristen Bell is set to play Marge’s “singing voice” in an upcoming all-musical episode of The Simpsons.

The episode is inspired by Kristen Bell’s actual Disney Plus show Encore.

Encore, which was produced by Kristen Bell and saw adults recreate the musicals they performed in high school, may not have been the singular inspiration, but The Simpsons episode will follow a similar story as Marge sets out to get her high school classmates together once again for one more performance.

"The Simpsons" to do first-ever all-musical episode in season 33 premiere https://t.co/ZtY2ll98nN — Matt Selman (@mattselman) July 24, 2021

“Marge has amazing memories of being the stage manager of her high school musical, ‘Y2K: The Millennium Bug,’ and decides to restage it with everyone 20 years later for one last show,” executive producer Matt Selman tells EW. “But when her old high school nemesis comes to town, she realizes that her high school memories aren’t what she thought they were.”

The joke is that when Marge sings, she sounds really good, like Kristen Bell-good.

“We all love Marge’s voice [voiced by Julie Kavner],” Selman explained, “but this is the singing voice that’s different, let’s just say.”

“The only place Marge sang beautifully was in her head, so she has a magical inside singing voice that only we can hear,” he added. “When she sings, it comes out beautiful, like Kristen Bell.” Not like Kristen Bell, but actually Kristen Bell.

Titled “The Star of the Backstage,” the episode will air on September 26, 2021 to kick off Season 33. It’s a big deal because it’s the show’s first-ever musical episode. The Simpsons has done, “The President Wore Pearls,” which is an Evita parody, and a greatest-hits episode called “All Singing, All Dancing,” but according to Selman, the Kristen Bell episode is “the most musical episode we’ve ever done. Almost wall-to-wall music. It’s like a Broadway musical of an episode with all original songs.” Apparently, all those original songs were written by former members of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend team.

Bell has not weighed in on her casting just yet, which means we’ll probably just have to wait until September to see and hear the musical episode for ourselves. The bigger question is…now that Anna from Frozen is making music for The Simpsons, is every kid going to toss out “Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?” in favor of songs from The Simpsons? Can we, as a culture, handle that? We’ll find out!