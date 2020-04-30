Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Tribute To Travis Scott Is Co-Parenting Goals

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner posted the sweetest Instagram slideshow wishing her ex Travis Scott a happy birthday

Kylie Jenner just proved that she and Travis Scott, who turned 28 today, are nailing co-parenting with a super sweet birthday message she posted to Instagram. Paired with a slideshow of photos of their little family (including one from the day Jenner gave birth to Stormi that shows Scott lovingly looking down at his girlfriend and newly-born daughter), Jenner wrote, “DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is daddy’s girl. but whatever, we went half on the greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.”

Jenner also posted an ~intimate~ photo of the two of them on her IG Stories. She captioned the photo, “happy birthday @travisscott!!! stormis parents!!!!!!” and that’s simply adorable.

Although Stormi’s parents officially called it quits back in October 2019, the two have stayed close. They were in quarantine together (at least on Easter) in Palm Springs where they stayed at Kris Jenner’s house, and in recent TikToks the reality TV star has been uploading, he’s been seen hanging out in the background. In general, neither Jenner nor Scott have been reluctant to say that they spend time with each other — even if it’s for their daughter’s sake.

However close they appear on their social accounts, it looks like they’re not officially back together. A source told People on March 2 that things are “great” between the two of them, but that Jenner and Scott aren’t dating, at least not in the traditional sense. “Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though,” the source says.

Scott told XXL in December 2019, “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.” Jenner echoed that statement in February when she told Harper’s Bazaar, “We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Kylie’s birthday tribute to her ex was adorable and openly praising Stormi’s dad is good for everyone involved, especially Stormi.