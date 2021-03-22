 Kylie Jenner Asks Fans To Donate To Her Injured Makeup Artist's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner, Billionaire, Asks Fans To Donate To Her Injured Makeup Artist’s GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner, who earned $590 million in 2020 alone, asked her fans to crowdsource $60,000 for her makeup artist’s medical bills

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner made $590 million in 2020, making her the highest paid celebrity of that year. Not the highest paid female celebrity. The highest paid celebrity, full stop. Her estimated net worth is just shy of a billion dollars, and her family’s combined net worth? Estimated to be somewhere around $2 billion. And over the weekend, Jenner asked her social media fans to contribute to a GoFundMe to help pay for her makeup artist’s medical bills.

Samuel Rauda was injured in an accident on March 14, and has since undergone major surgery. His family set up a GoFundMe page looking for help paying about $60,000 in medical bills (the amount was later updated to $120,000). Jenner contributed a $5,000 donation that was visible on the page (it’s not clear whether she made any sort of private donation behind the scenes), and then shared the page on Instagram, asking her followers to pitch in, too.

“May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel,” she wrote. “Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me.”

Naturally, Jenner’s fans were not super impressed that one of the richest people on Earth was using her incredibly lucrative platform to crowdsource money for a friend’s medical bills. As one Twitter user put it, for Jenner to pay the entire $60,000 would be about the equivalent of buying a nice coffee for the average person.

Others pointed to the extravagant things Jenner has purchased for herself, including a $300,000 Birkin bag and a $3 million car.

But what has most people on the internet so understandably upset is the fact that Jenner comes from a family with a combined net worth in the billions, and yet she’s putting the burden of paying for life-saving medical care on normal people who have normal incomes. People who have to budget to pay their bills and save up for splurges, none of which are $300,000 handbags, because to those kinds of people, that’s just out of the question.

No one is exactly surprised that Kylie Jenner is this out of touch. But for her to put it on such blatant display is a little jarring, especially during a time of unprecedented economic turmoil for so many people and families. In conclusion, eat the rich.