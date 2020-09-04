La’Darius Marshall Gets Support From ‘Cheer’ Teammates After Alarming Post

Jim Spellman/Getty

Fans of the hit Netflix show Cheer were understandably concerned yesterday when one of its most beloved stars, La’Darius Marshall, took to social media to write an alarming message, where he wrote, in part, that he’s “a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war” and to “carry on with life, but keep me in your memories.”

Marshall, in a now-deleted emotional post, reached out, saying he was “floating away, going away, fading away.” He also wrote that he has “hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here.”

For those who got to know and love Marshall on Cheer learned his mother suffered from addiction, sex abuse, and was sent to prison when he was a child, Elite Daily reported. His brothers also struggled to accept him after he came out, which also caused him anguish.

“I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it. What’s left of me is nothing,” Marshall continued. “I’m empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life. I am not what my media shows.”

Teammates Gabi Butler and Jerry Harris reached out to Marshall immediately on social media, rallying around their friend, according to E! News. “I just want to tell you how much of an impact YOU have made on my life. You made me strong when I was weak,” Butler wrote. “You lifted me when I was down. You have made me a better me. I need you to know that you are my EVERYTHING.”

Harris also wrote to his friend, saying in part, “You mean so much to me and others and have made a huge impact on so many people! I want you to know you have so many people that love you so much for YOU! You have made a huge impact on America and they love you so much just like everyone who’s close to you! NEVER lose sight of that. It’s definitely something that keeps me going when times get tough and trust me THEY DO!!”

“I love each and every single one of you guys. I hope that God shows you the way. Hurt people hurt people, and I’m tired of hurting people,” Marshall concluded. “It’s ok I’ll be smiling wherever I’m going. I have Given up this time.”

The deleted post was soon replaced with a picture of Marshall sitting next to Debbie Bonner, who he lived with during Cheer. “Ladarius Marshall is safe [at] home here in Texas with me @dlbonn,” the post stated. “Thank you all for carrying for our Boy, he will receive the help he needs I’ll make sure of it. We will take good care of him.”

National Suicide Prevention week is next week, Sept. 6 to 12.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).