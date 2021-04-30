5 Arrested In Connection To Attack On Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

Presley Ann/Getty and Valley of the Dogs/Instagram

Five people have been arrested after they tried to claim a $500,000 reward for returning Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs

It’s been two months since Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. The dogs were returned safely a few days after the incident, but until now, we didn’t know who was responsible — or if police would catch the monster who would shoot a human to steal a pair of dogs. But now, five people have been arrested and charged in relation to the situation.

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that three of the suspects have been charged with armed robbery and attempted murder: 18-year-old James Jackson, 19-year-old Jaylin White, and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley. All three men are documented gang members, police said. They also said the three men weren’t specifically targeting Lady Gaga when they stole her dogs, but shot the dog walker and took the dogs because their breed has a high resale value.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Jackson is suspected of being the one who shot the dog walker, and faces additional charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and being a felon with a concealed firearm in a vehicle. In addition to those three men, Harold White, 40, Jaylin White’s father, and Jennifer McBride, 50, were also arrested and each have been charged with accessory to attempted murder.

Police have now revealed that McBride was the person who returned the dogs a few days after they were stolen, shortly after Lady Gaga announced a $500,000 reward. At the time, McBride told police that she found Koji and Gustav tied up and abandoned in an alley. After she surrendered the dogs at a police station, police discovered her relationship with White, which led them to the rest of the suspects.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was hospitalized as a result of the shooting, but he has since fully recovered. Gaga praised him on social media after the attack, calling him a hero.

If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” she wrote. “You’re forever a hero.”

For his part, Fischer shared his account of the horrifying event in a series of Instagram posts shortly after the attack.

“I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice,” he wrote at the time. “I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”

Thankfully, Fischer and Lady Gaga are now another step closer to justice.