Lady Gaga’s Masks Won The VMAs

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Here’s how to wear a mask that actually makes your outfit better, according to Lady Gaga

The science is clear: Wearing face masks is one of the best ways we can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, reopen communities safely, and save lives. Even though masks are still being bizarrely politicized, and even though some people may disagree with that, it’s a fact. Wear your mask. You have no excuse. And if you’re worried about being able to be ~fashionable~ in a face covering, allow Lady Gaga to teach you some things.

Lady Gaga was at Sunday night’s VMAs, because she’s a queen and she had performances to give and a literally pile of awards to pick up. True to her style that’s spanned her entire career, she hit the red carpet and the stage in a series of elaborate, artful outfits — and each one had an equally elaborate, matching face mask. You love to see it.

It all started when Gaga arrived to the show wearing an astronaut-inspired head bubble, which went perfectly with her very intergalactic outfit. The bubble didn’t fully cover her mouth, so we’re not going to count it as a true mask, but since the red carpet for arrivals appeared to be very well socially distanced, we’ll let this one slide.

Later, Gaga hit the stage for the first time to accept her award for Best Collaboration, this time wearing a multicolored feather dress, and a matching BDSM-style pink mask. OK, you probably couldn’t pull off a mask like this one in your daily life, but you do you!

To accept her next award, Gaga showed up onstage in yet another mask, this time decorated with studded walrus tusks. BRB, finding a way to DIY tusks onto some of my boring Etsy masks.

During her performance alongside Ariana Grande, Gaga showed off yet another *fashionable* face covering — this time, a color-changing, robot-inspired look. Grande also wore a mask, because safety first, we’re in a pandemic!

When Gaga returned to the stage later to accept even more awards for Artist of the Year and Tricon, she was sporting maybe her most fabulous mask of the evening: This glittery silver number that perfectly complemented her sparkling bodysuit and train of white feathers.

That’s it for the show, but you know Gaga wasn’t done. She posed for photos with her literal pile of VMAs in — you guessed it — another mask.

Dr. Fauci would love to see it. Be like Lady Gaga and wear the most fashionable accessory of 2020: a life-saving mask.