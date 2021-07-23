Lance Bass Says He’s Been ‘Kept Away’ From Talking To Britney Spears

KMazur/WireImage/Getty

Lance Bass is the latest boy bander to go public with his support for the #FreeBritney movement

Britney Spears is continuing to make strides in her fight against the conservatorship that stripped her of her freedom 13 years ago. As she makes more and more court appearances (now with a lawyer she chose and hired for herself), celebrities are continuing to speak their support for the legendary pop star. The latest of these is Lance Bass, a former N*Syncer who was good friends with Brit during the apex of their careers in the early 2000s.

Bass appeared on an episode of the Heather Dubrow’s World podcast, where he spoke about his thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement.

“I haven’t spoken to her for years,” he said, adding that he “definitely” supports Spears in her fight. “We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while.”

Bass continued, “I don’t know exactly what she needs but I do know that she, to me — [from] what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people. I believe that she needs to be away from the dad. She needs to pick her own people running this conservatorship, if she even needs one, especially when choosing her lawyer.”

Bass said that Spears’s case highlights some serious justice problems in the legal system, something we’re certainly all seeing as the details of the conservatorship battle continue to unfold.

“To me, there’s a bigger picture here,” Bass said. “The main thing that I’m concerned about is the court systems and this judge. If this is really true, then we have to look at this judge, right? Because that means that they’re corrupt. I don’t know, it’s scary.”

Bass isn’t the first of Spears’s old boy band buddies to speak out and support her. Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean recently opened up about how heartbreaking it was to watch Spears change under the conservatorship, and how he suspects medications her team has forced her to take have played a significant role in that.

“The last time I saw her, it broke my heart,” he said. “Last time I saw her, she was with a gentleman. I’m assuming it was security or maybe a driver…she can’t do anything. In my opinion, that could be whatever they’re keeping her on, which is just insane. It’s not fair, and I don’t think it’s right.”

Spears and her lawyer are currently working on petitioning the court to quickly remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his role overseeing the conservatorship. From there, it’s likely that they’ll petition to end the conservatorship altogether.