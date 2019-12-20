Influencer Admits On Video That She Never Tries Dangerous Diet Drinks She Peddles

BBC

She also agreed to promote a diet drink containing cyanide

British reality television star and popular influencer Lauren Goodger was caught agreeing to promote a weight loss drink that contains cyanide. In a sting operation created by the BBC, she was asked to promote a fake drink named “Cyanora” on Instagram, and she readily agreed to do so.

The BBC investigation sought to show whether celebrities and influencers actually consume the products which they’re paid to promote, and — surprise, surprise — they typically do not. Goodger admitted she’s never even tried a popular weight loss drink she hawks on Instagram, Skinny Coffee.

In a video posted by Dr. Joshua Wolrich, a UK-based surgeon and nutritionist, Goodger can be seen implicating herself multiple times.

As part of the BBC documentary, she was asked to advertise Cyanora even though she was informed the drink wasn’t yet “ready for production.” Her agent, also featured in the video, tells the BBC employee posing as a seller: “Half these posts you see that people do, they’re not even trying them half the time.”

Goodger then admits she’s “never even tried Skinny Coffee,” despite previously telling her followers that drinking the product helped her lose 12 pounds.

The seller then asks: “Because we were a bit worried that maybe you’d want to, you’d need to try it, before you mention it – no, not bothered?” To which she says no. She also laughs about having friends who trust her word on Skinny Coffee and buy the product, even though she’s told them she’s never actually used it herself.

The Cyanora drink was said to contain hydrogen cyanide, which most people know is a deadly chemical. It was used in both world wars, including at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp gas chambers during the second world war. Not exactly something anyone should be ingesting ever, let alone in the name of weight loss.

Instagram has recently cracked down on what can be promoted in regard to diet products. If you’re under 18, you will no longer be exposed to any diet or detox products, and all fad products that have unrealistic claims will be taken down and easy to report.

Before deleting her account altogether, The Daily Mail reports that Goodger posted on Instagram after the show aired: ‘They don’t respect you at the bottom. They ignore you in the middle. Then they hate you when you get to the top. You’ll never have everyone’s approval, so it’s best to focus on your own. Everyone just be kind. On that note, goodnight.”

A representative for Goodger gave the following statement to The Daily Mail: “Lauren was asked to go to an audition by her old management to attend a meeting to appear in an advert for a new water. There was no mention of what the water contained before the meeting. The money on the table was quite a large sum which was offered.”