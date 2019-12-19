You would think that childbirth was the toughest part of motherhood, but it’s all the stuff that comes afterward that’s much more complicated. Like figuring out how to pay for child care or, if you have multiple small kids, when it makes more sense financially to have a relative watch them, or stay home with them yourself. The national average cost of child care is $10,000/year, but that estimate sounds low to anyone living in a big city.
Let’s Talk About The Crazy Cost Of Child Care
