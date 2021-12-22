X Marks The Spot! 10+ Exciting Letter X Crafts For Toddlers & Preschoolers

Do you have a rising kindergartener? If so, you’re probably working on teaching your little one their letters. While watching educational kids’ shows like Sesame Street and reading with your child absolutely help in building literacy, kids are very tactile creatures — sometimes turning letter learning into a hands-on activity can really help it stick. And if there’s a letter that might trip your little one up, it’s probably the letter X. If you need a bit of backup with this tricky member of the alphabet, letter X crafts could be the ticket.

After all, the letter X is actually a lot of fun! It looks cool and is one of the easier letters to master writing. Plus, it is the last letter in some words that early learners like to say, like “fox.” Reinforce this knowledge with engaging, hands-on activities like the ones below. When you’re finished with these, check out our letter A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, and V craft pages, too.

Let’s get started!

Easy Letter X Crafts for Toddlers and Preschoolers

1. Simple Letter X Craft — Kids Activities

Xylophones are a fun instrument for young kids. And, c’mon, they’re pretty fun for parents, too. Re-create this musical experience at home with this craft from Kids Activities on YouTube.

2. X Is for Xylophone — All Kids Network

Here comes another musical craft-ivity from All Kids Network. It’s inexpensive, low-prep, and the video tutorial is quick and easy to follow.

3. How to Make a Paper Roll X-Ray Fish — Easy Kids Crafts

Using items you already have at home, you and your kids can make this cool x-ray fish. What a fun way to learn about the letter X! And if you want to turn it into even more of a learning activity, you can talk about what it would be like to actually X-ray a fish. What do they eat? What might you find in a fish’s tummy?

4. Fuzzy Stick X-Ray Craft — Craft Project Ideas

All you need is black construction paper, white pipe cleaners, and scissors to make this fuzzy stick x-ray craft. You can’t get much more simple than that. If you have an aspiring doctor in the house, you could even let them bust out the safety scissors and create a “break” in their stick person’s arms or legs to diagnose.

5. Your Super Skeleton! — SciShow Kids

STEM-lovin’ kids can learn all about bones in this engaging video from SciShow Kids. When you’re finished watching this video, try out the fuzzy stick x-ray craft above. By the time your arts and craft time is over, your little one will have learned so much about human anatomy and physiology.

6. Letter X Song — Have Fun Teaching

Sing and dance to this catchy, upbeat tune from Have Fun Teaching. There’s no better way to learn about the letter X than to put it to music. After the video, have your child practice writing the letter X in bright colors on poster board. Then, hang your little one’s masterpiece so they can see how proud you are of their hard work and artistic ability.

7. How to Fold Paper Claws — Art for Kids Hub

Do you have a comic book fan? If so, check out these “X-Men”-themed Wolverine paper claws from the Art For Kids Hub channel on YouTube. This is a hands-on letter X activity the whole family will enjoy (but especially Wolverine fans in the house).

8. Painted Rock Tic Tac Toe Craft — Crayola

There’s no better way to learn about the letter X than by playing Tic Tac Toe! The Crayola channel on YouTube has put together a really fun activity for kids in this painted rock Tic Tac Toe.

9. How to Fold an Origami Heart — Art for Kids Hub

Want to teach your kids about the letter X? Show them that XOXO means hugs and kisses. Then, play this origami heart tutorial and try it out together. This activity is perfect for Valentine’s Day!

10. See It, Say It, Sign It: The Letter X — Jack Hartmann

Show your kids this video and teach them the sign for the letter X. This makes it a tactile experience and one they’ll more than likely remember. After learning the sign, hand them some magazines and let them cut out every letter X they see. Then, they can glue the Xs to colored paper and make their very own collage.

11. X Marks the Spot

Turn your little ones into the cutest pirates and help them create a treasure map! Boil a few tea bags and then dip a white piece of paper into the water to make it a light brown. After your paper has dried, combine your imagination with your kid’s to create the ultimate map of your living room or backyard. Then hide a cool prize (AKA booty) in the house and let them draw an x to mark the spot.

More Easy Letter X Crafts for Toddlers and Preschoolers

12. X-Ray Paint

Here’s another x-ray related craft you kids will love. You’ll need black construction paper and white paint. This craft allows your child to get down and dirty in the best way. Have them roll up their sleep and paint the back of their arm with white paint. Then have them lay their arm on the black construction paper. After they create the bring, it’ll look just like an x-ray picture of their tiny arm.