Yay! These Easy, Low-Prep Letter Y Crafts Will Make Your Early Learner Happy

Do you have an early learner at home who has made their way to letter Y in their studies? Maybe it’s even throwing them for a loop. What you need is a way to combine letter learning and having fun. Well, look no further. From yaks to yarn to the color yellow, below you’ll find a collection of low-prep letter Y crafts to teach your kids — or class — all about the letter Y. And, if you ask us, there’s a lot to love about this letter. Did you know it’s a semivowel? That’s a speech sound that has the articulation of a vowel, but that is shorter in duration and treated as a consonant in syllabication. In other words, it’s basically both a consonant and a vowel. A switch-hitter! That’s definitely the kind of cool fact you’ll want to share with your kiddo while you work on these at-home activities.

The letter Y crafts we’ve rounded up are perfect for toddlers, preschoolers, or even kindergartners who need a little extra practice. When you finish the activities on this page, check out our letter A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, and X pages too.

Let’s get started.

Low-Prep Letter Y Crafts for Toddlers and Preschoolers

1. Easy Letter Y Craft — Kids Activities

Here’s a super simple lacing activity with yarn where your little one can learn all about the letter Y while working on fine motor skills. This craft is low-prep, inexpensive, and easy to put together, making it a definite winner in our book.

2. Y Is for Yo-Yo — All Kids Network

Yo-yos are a childhood classic, and they’re coming back into style. They’re perfect for kids who like to fidget and move around. Introduce your kids to this timeless toy with a yo-yo craft from All Kids Network.

3. Letter Y Yak Project — eHow

The eHow YouTube channel has put together a quick and easy paper craft tutorial where kids can practice scissor skills while learning all about the letter Y.

4. The Letter Y Song — Jack Hartmann

Let your little one sing and dance along to the Letter Y Song on YouTube by Jack Hartmann. His alphabet songs are catchy and upbeat, perfect for teaching kids their letters. When you’re finished watching the video, have your child draw all their favorite things that start with the letter Y.

5. How to Finger Crochet — Red Ted Art

Fiber art of any sort is a wonderful way to promote fine motor skills while creating something beautiful. Learn about the letter Y by introducing your kids to yarn. This “how-to finger crochet video” by Red Ted Art is perfect for beginners.

6. How to Draw Baby Yoda From The Mandalorian — Art for Kids Hub

Did your family watch The Mandalorian when it came out on Disney+ last year? What could be cuter than Baby Yoda? Teach your child all about the letter Y with this drawing tutorial from Art for Kids Hub on YouTube.

7. Learn About the Letter Y and Yaks | Zoo Crew Alphabet Show — Alive Studios Zoo

STEM-lovin’ kids will enjoy this episode of Zoo Crew Alphabet Show learning about the letter Y and yaks. When you finish watching the video, have your child draw and color their very own yak to hang on the fridge.

8. Yarn Art for Kids — Maple Leaf Learning Playhouse

We talked a bit about yarn art above. Maple Leaf Learning Playhouse has put together another tutorial for a different type of yarn art to try. Teach kids about the letter Y — and practice fine motor skills — with these adorable yarn art printables.

9. Yes Day! | Read Along With Me — Toadstools and Fairy Dust

If you’ve seen this new Netflix hit, you know how exciting a “yes day” can be! Follow along as Toadstools and Fairy Dust reads the picture book version aloud on YouTube. Then, have your child draw what their perfect “yes day” would look like. You never know what fun ideas they’ll come up with.

10. Color Song – Yellow — CoCoMelon

Y is for yellow. Combine letter learning and color learning into one fun lesson by watching this video from CoCoMelon. Then, go on a scavenger hunt around the neighborhood for all the yellow objects you can find. Take pictures with your phone, have them printed, and make a sunny collage to hang on the wall!

11. Yay Yo-yo

Spinning a yo-yo is a rite of passage for tiny tots, even if they’re not very good at it. But the only thing better than playing with a yo-yo is making one yourself. Using bottle caps, string, glue, screws, and a screwdriver, your child can create their very own yo-yo using their favorite soft drink. And unlike store-bought yo-yos that are made of heavy plastic, with these yo-yos, you won’t have to worry about your kids hurting themselves.