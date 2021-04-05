The Levys Showed Us All How To Dress With Their SAG Award Looks

SAGAwards2021 via Getty Images

The Levys are the only reason to watch awards shows this season

One of the hardest things about 2020 (a year filled with just so many hard things, you might remember) was saying goodbye to Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis Rose as Schitt’s Creek aired its final season. But lucky for us, this year’s awards season has basically been one long, glorious victory lap for the cast of Schitt’s Creek, including the Levys, pretty much all of whom starred in the show, and all of whom are incredibly beautiful and stylish people.

Eugene, Dan, and Sarah Levy played Johnny Rose, David Rose, and Twyla Sands in the series (respectively). And since the three are a close-knit family that also works together, of course they showed up to last night’s SAG Awards as a unit. And because they are the Levys, they looked good as hell doing it.

Show me a more beautiful family. I’ll wait. The Levys are better looking than my own family, and I’m not ashamed to admit it.

Like, how does anyone serve looks like this so consistently? The genes. We want them.

The internet certainly took note that when it comes to their style, this family did not come to the SAG Awards to play.

THE LEVYS NEVER MISS pic.twitter.com/eTcLEzOu1X — olivia (@schittcoms) April 4, 2021

There was plenty of notice on social media of just how gorgeous this family is, and can this many people be wrong? We think not.

THE LEVYS ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FAMILY TO EXIST MY HEART CAN’T TAKE IT Photo credit: Matt Martin 📸 pic.twitter.com/lWl6xKyFzR — Sarah 🍒 (@beautiflgarbage) April 4, 2021

All the Levys are on fire for SAG https://t.co/S3rYKCRqKo — Lisa | BLM (@thirsty4Groff) April 4, 2021

As a cherry on top of the Levys’ perfect style, they led the awards nominations last night with five nods in different comedy categories. Catherine O’Hara won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series (as she should), and the entire cast took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In fact, since it debuted in 2015, the show has won more than 60 awards, and if you’ve seen it, you know why it’s so deserving of all that recognition and more.

“The quality of the show is the most important part and everything else is just the cherry on top,” Sarah Levy said during the SAG Awards pre-show. “Lots of conversations about the show over the years around the dinner table.”

We love so much that a show about family love was made by such a loving family: the Levys. And while we’re still a little bit sad that Schitt’s Creek has come to an end, we have a feeling this won’t be the last time this amazing family works together. We just can’t wait to see what they come up with next.