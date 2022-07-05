Lifestyle|

10 Back-To-School Styles That Carry Kids From Class To After-School Activities ﻿﻿

Find the best looks for your stylish students at Macy's.

Courtesy: Macy's

They say first impressions are lasting, which means serving up the very best back-to-school look is crucial. (It also means that everyone in my fifth-grade class remembers my acid-washed overalls — not because of how cool I looked, but because one of the straps fell into the toilet and I had to borrow a pair of sweats from the lost-and-found bin for the rest of the day.) But pre-blunder, I felt fresh, confident, and ready to crush the year ahead in that outfit. And now, it’s time to help our kids stay on-trend while we stay on budget, all while making sure their outfits can tackle the day’s challenges. (No pressure.)

Hellbent on helping other kids nail their first impressions, I’ve compiled some seriously great finds from Macy’s. Denim returns as your multitasking style hero, and artistic-inspired looks get two thumbs up, as well (think: doodle graphics, collage prints, and graphic prints emblazoned with positive messages). Classic preppy looks are also getting major props. Rest assured that Macy’s is your one-stop shop for all your kids’ looks, whether you’re shopping for classroom-ready styles, after-school extracurriculars, or anything else your kids get into — all while channeling their very best selves.

Epic Threads
Big Kids Graphic T-Shirt

Making a statement is so in, so help them spread good vibes with this message tee that’s got a positive reminder! With a fun gradient print and a touch of glam, thanks to its glitter puff lettering, this is a can’t-miss BTS staple that’s as soft and cozy as it is sweet.

$16
Converse
Big Kids Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers from Finish Line

A fresh pair of kicks are always in style. This on-trend pair is designed to slip on easily right before running out the door, and they’ll complement any and every look. They also offer cushioned support and a classic athletic design to support movers and shakers of all kinds.

$50
Sun + Stone
Adult-Size Shibori Hoodie

If standing out from the crowd in the best way speaks to your teenager’s signature style, don’t sleep on adding this printed hoodie to their collection. Its eye-catching design sets them apart while being made for the kind of all-day comfort that takes them from math class to gym class and everywhere in between.

$50

Polo Ralph Lauren
Big Kids Cotton Chambray Sport Shirt

This timeless shirt feels effortlessly cool, whether your kid buttons the sleeves at the cuff or rolls them up for a more casual vibe. Bonus points for hitting two out of three of this BTS season’s hottest trends (denim and new prep).

$50
INC International Concepts
Mini Backpack

Sign my family up for this must-have accessory, which checks all of the boxes for being bold, bright, and artistically inspired. It’s as much of an opportunity for self-expression as it is compact, lightweight, and easy to clean. Plus, they’ll love the interior and exterior pockets for storing their special stuff!

$35
Epic Threads
Toddler Denim Jeans

This wear-anywhere pair of jeans gets top marks for casual-cool comfort and versatility. Complete with stylish whiskering and fading details, your little fashion stars can rock these from the classroom to their extracurriculars and anywhere else the day takes them.

$38
Pokémon
Big Kids Pikachu Print T-Shirt

Count on this all-over graphic print to fit the style bill in a big way for fall. This tee has that gotta-have classic fit that fits well with any look, and will keep ’em comfy in cotton while they rep their favorite Pokémon character.

$20
Ultra Flirt
Juniors' Pleated Skirt

No school uniform requirement needed to know that this pull-on school skirt is having a major moment. Its preppy pleated details complete the posh look of your trend-loving kid’s dreams. Send them back in effortlessly chic style without sacrificing comfort, because honestly, why should anyone have to settle?

$32
Epic Threads
Little Kids Denim Joggers

Hear me out: A go-to pair of joggers, but make them denim. Voila! With a drawstring waistband, elastic cuffs, and a sweet little pair of patch pockets, these cozy pull-on pants give off a jeans aesthetic with sweats-level comfort — an essential for every kid this fall. You may wanna stock up, because they’re guaranteed to reach for these ones every time.

$36
French Toast
Little Girls V-Neck Pleated Plaid Jumper

Layer this plaid jumper with an accordion pleat detail over any top for a crisp, polished look that makes the grade. (Extra credit for the elastic waistband that makes this jumper easier to step into on busy school mornings.)

$29