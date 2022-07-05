10 Back-To-School Styles That Carry Kids From Class To After-School Activities
They say first impressions are lasting, which means serving up the very best back-to-school look is crucial. (It also means that everyone in my fifth-grade class remembers my acid-washed overalls — not because of how cool I looked, but because one of the straps fell into the toilet and I had to borrow a pair of sweats from the lost-and-found bin for the rest of the day.) But pre-blunder, I felt fresh, confident, and ready to crush the year ahead in that outfit. And now, it’s time to help our kids stay on-trend while we stay on budget, all while making sure their outfits can tackle the day’s challenges. (No pressure.)
Hellbent on helping other kids nail their first impressions, I’ve compiled some seriously great finds from Macy’s. Denim returns as your multitasking style hero, and artistic-inspired looks get two thumbs up, as well (think: doodle graphics, collage prints, and graphic prints emblazoned with positive messages). Classic preppy looks are also getting major props. Rest assured that Macy’s is your one-stop shop for all your kids’ looks, whether you’re shopping for classroom-ready styles, after-school extracurriculars, or anything else your kids get into — all while channeling their very best selves.
Making a statement is so in, so help them spread good vibes with this message tee that’s got a positive reminder! With a fun gradient print and a touch of glam, thanks to its glitter puff lettering, this is a can’t-miss BTS staple that’s as soft and cozy as it is sweet.
A fresh pair of kicks are always in style. This on-trend pair is designed to slip on easily right before running out the door, and they’ll complement any and every look. They also offer cushioned support and a classic athletic design to support movers and shakers of all kinds.
If standing out from the crowd in the best way speaks to your teenager’s signature style, don’t sleep on adding this printed hoodie to their collection. Its eye-catching design sets them apart while being made for the kind of all-day comfort that takes them from math class to gym class and everywhere in between.
Sign my family up for this must-have accessory, which checks all of the boxes for being bold, bright, and artistically inspired. It’s as much of an opportunity for self-expression as it is compact, lightweight, and easy to clean. Plus, they’ll love the interior and exterior pockets for storing their special stuff!
No school uniform requirement needed to know that this pull-on school skirt is having a major moment. Its preppy pleated details complete the posh look of your trend-loving kid’s dreams. Send them back in effortlessly chic style without sacrificing comfort, because honestly, why should anyone have to settle?
Hear me out: A go-to pair of joggers, but make them denim. Voila! With a drawstring waistband, elastic cuffs, and a sweet little pair of patch pockets, these cozy pull-on pants give off a jeans aesthetic with sweats-level comfort — an essential for every kid this fall. You may wanna stock up, because they’re guaranteed to reach for these ones every time.