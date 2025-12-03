One thing about me: I am never going to assume my kids are ever too big for anything, especially Christmas traditions. Christmas is a holiday for everyone, but more often than not, I feel like people assume tweens and teens are “too big” for a lot of Christmas fun, like baking cookies or making crafts. While a Christmas craft feels associated with preschool (maybe because those are the years you find so many of them in their bookbags), I truly think Christmas crafts get even better with tweens and teens. So for those who have big kids, please know there are tons of fun Christmas crafts to work on as a family — and you don’t have to be terrified of a toddler with scissors.

Honestly, I hate the idea that anybody is “too big” for a holiday craft almost as much as I hate the idea that a craft can be “too simple” for somebody. Literally the entire world could benefit from an hour alone with some construction paper and a glue stick, and holiday crafts are always such a great family bonding moment. So don’t feel like because you have big kids you have to find a Christmas craft worthy of selling on Etsy. Sometimes the simpler, the better, and please never underestimate how soothing it can be to make a paper chain in front of The Holiday with your teen.

Cute Paper Ornaments This fun, art-deco-looking paper craft just involves some cardstock, a glue stick, and string. It’s incredibly relaxing to make, and once you get in a groove, you and your kids can knock out a bunch all at once and have so many gorgeous, whimsical ornaments to hang on the tree.

Pom Pom Tree Ornaments I know, these look simple. But listen, sometimes simple is exactly what even the biggest kids need — and us, too, honestly. With a few craft supplies and a hot glue gun, you and your family can all make your own sweet little pom pom Christmas tree ornament. Make patterns, try different colors, add sequins — you can fully customize this happy little craft.

Classic Paper Snowflakes You just can’t go wrong with classic paper snowflakes, and this DIY makes it so your kids can do their own designs, but all of them hung up together will make for a gorgeous decoration. Grab some fishing line and hang them from the ceiling, put them in windows, let them decorate their bedrooms — so many options.

DIY Christmas Cards I absolutely love Christmas cards, but I don’t love how impersonal a mass mailing of family photos feels. If your kids really want to do something crafty and sweet, have them make Christmas cards. They can make them for each other, for family, to mail off to friends, deliver to teachers — so many sweet options.

Pinecone Christmas Trees I truly can’t think of a much sweeter tablescape than a whole bunch of these adorable pinecone Christmas trees. Your big kids (and even little kids) can handle this craft on their own, and you can let them pour their little creative selves into it and show off their personalities. I love the idea of pulling them out each year, remembering who loved the color purple so much or which kid decided to use all the black pom poms because they felt bad for them left in the bag.

Paint By Number Kit Galison Christmas Square Paint by Numbers Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Let everyone pick out their own paint by number kit and then you have a whole Christmas gallery to hang up. I am obsessed with the Galison painting kits, and the art that you end up with is something you actually want to hang on your wall or shelves.

Finger-Knitted Christmas Bows Finger-knitting is such a fun hobby that requires minimal materials and minimal fear. Sit next to your teen on the couch, grab some yarn, and together you can each make a gorgeous, cozy-looking Christmas bows to put up year after year. Add these to garland, to your tree, your banisters — anywhere that needs a little extra holiday cheer.

Felt Chain Garland Don’t sleep on the festive cozy look of paper chains, but if you want something a little more elevated, you and your kids can work on this felt chain garland. It’s so gorgeous and really makes a big statement in your decor, plus it’s one of those activities you can work on and suddenly, your kid is spilling their guts to you as they cut.

Book Page Ornament I can not get over how beautiful this paper ornament looks. It’s so easy, and using just a few pages from a book (you can definitely thrift some of these for a nice recycling), you can make a ton to hang in doorways, in a cluster over your mantle, or directly on your tree.

Window Drawings If you have a kid that really loves to draw, give them a white paint pen and let them go to town on your windows. This is so simple, but so sweet, and you can really let them get creative and crafty. (Just be sure to check how to clean the paint off your windows come January.)