12 Holiday TikTok Hacks That Actually Work

It’s no secret anymore: Moms are the magic-makers-in-chief when it comes to the holidays. And with so much on our minds, from dinner menus to gift lists and everything in between, we’ll take any little easy shortcuts we can get, thanks. These TikTok holiday hacks are perfect for just that — and they actually work. No, these are not the weird “hacks” that make you roll your eyes at the internet these days. They’re real tricks real people use to make their holiday to-do lists a little easier to get through. And now, you can try them too.

01 A Wrapping Paper Tablecloth? Genius If you’re hosting a cookie decorating party or Christmas dinner, don’t spend extra on a tablecloth when you have leftover wrapping paper on hand already. Just wrap the table, gather everyone around it, and rip and toss when the party’s over.

02 The Best Trick For Baking Lots Of Different Cookies If you’ve already done your big Christmas cookie bake this year, I hate to tell you about this now, but it’s a trick I’ll be bookmarking for next year. Pull out all the recipes you want to make and, in one fell swoop, scoop all the dry ingredients into storage containers and shake to combine. Then, when it’s time to finish them off, you’re halfway done with everything.

03 A Hack For Getting Straight Edges On Your Gift Wrap OK, unless you have the nice wrapping paper and a really sharp pair of scissors, it’s hard to get the edges of your wrapping paper truly straight. But apparently a butter knife is the tool for the job? Who knew! If you’re someone who uses little face razors, those seem to work well too.

04 This Christmas Morning Survival Kit Scissors, trash bags, batteries — don’t run back and forth for it all when you could keep it on hand in one easy-to-find-place? Whether you have a little caddy like this or just set all the things you’ll need up on the mantle on Christmas Eve, you’ll be glad you know where all the AAA batteries are when the time comes.

05 This Easy DIY Wrapping Station Setup If you’ve ever been to a department store that wraps gifts for you, you’ve probably coveted their handy little wrapping stations. Well, chances are you have everything you need to set up your very own at home. Grab some clothes hangers, a broom, an ironing board, and your wrapping paper of choice, and get to it.

06 A Handy Trick For Getting Candle Wax Out Of The Menorah Hanukkah has come to a close for the year. When you’re ready to pack up the menorah again, use a corkscrew to help remove any residual candle wax from the holders. It’s way easier than picking it out a little at a time.

07 *The* Trick For Wrapping Awkwardly Shaped Gifts How exactly does one wrap a soccer ball, a skateboard, or anything oddly shaped? If you don’t have the right size gift bag, you can make one from wrapping paper using this method. It’ll have extra appeal for those of you who want all the presents under the tree to have matching gift wrap.

08 Finally, A Way To Cleanly Remove Price Tags From Gifts There’s nothing worse than picking at price tag stickers just to be left with a thin layer of white paper and goo. This simple packing tape trick promises to rip them off completely in one swift motion, and you know what, it can’t hurt to try. It’s one of those things where I can’t imagine why it works, but if it does, it’d be a game changer.

09 A Cheap Hack For Keeping Outdoor Christmas Lights Dry If you decorate your landscaping with Christmas lights or set up inflatables on the lawn, you probably struggle with extension cords going this way and that. This hack — using a dollar store food storage container to house the outlets — will help protect them from the elements all season long.

10 This Tip For Storing Your Fragile Ornaments Every year I wrap my ornaments in tissue paper and stuff them inside old plastic grocery bags and think, “This can’t be the best way of doing this.” This TikTok creator bought a $12 foam mattress topper and cut it to fit in her storage bin, then just layers her fragile ornaments in one at a time.

11 The Girl Logic Approach To Putting Up Your Outdoor Lights There’s something to be said for girl tools — who among us hasn’t used a can of beans to hammer in a nail? One woman on TikTok suggests that hot gluing your Christmas lights onto the house is actually the best way to keep them up. Her home is brick and she says there’s never any damage, but proceed with caution if you have siding that might melt. That said, plenty of commenters say this works well for them too.

12 Aha! The Perfect Hiding Place For Gifts... Listen, some children live to peek, but think about the place in your house where you set things you want them to see and they never seem too. This mom suggests the staircase, that terrible in-between place where things that belong on another floor of the house go to rot.

Here’s hoping some of these holiday hacks make your magic-making a little easier this year.