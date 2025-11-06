Women Are Sharing Their "Girl Tools" & They Are So Funny And Clever

First, there was girl math. Then there was girl dinner. And now we’d like to introduce you to girl tools. It’s like the time you opened a bottle of wine with nothing but a Bic pen or the time you repaired your glasses with eyelash glue.

Girl tools — they are ingenious, they get the job done, and they might just be a high-heeled shoe or a Lego block, who knows?

This week on Threads, Grace Laubenthal (@GraceLaubenthal) asked the Women in STEM community for some of their favorite girl tools, and the women of the internet responded in force.

“‘girl math’ this, ‘girl dinner’ that what about girl tools??? i once used a bottle of lotion to nail a tapestry to my ceiling wbu,” she wrote.

And so many women replied with hilarious answers.

“This is my favorite thread of all time,” one of the most popular replies reads.

“It’s not MacGyvering, it’s MacGirlvering,” another said.

“Instead of ‘Jack of all Trades,’ I prefer ‘Jill of all Skills,’” another quipped.

Threads

Here are some of our favorite girl tools from the comments:

“Need to crush spices? Can of beans. Hammer something? Can of beans. Weigh some fabric down? Can of beans. Light arm workout? Can of beans. Still a couple inches from reaching something up high? Can…of…beans.”

“I keep my chainsaw tools in a @lululemon bag.”

“Oh! 😂 I just remembered this one -- Last year, I used my son's skateboard to help me move an old sofa out to the street for heavy trash day. One end was placed on top of the skateboard, and I lifted and navigated the other side. It worked beautifully!”

“If you haven't used a butter knife as a screwdriver, I don't trust you.”

“Girl measuring tape is my favorite. Hold your hands this far apart and walk from the item to the space where you want to fit the item. It’s fool proof! (It’s not but that won’t stop me)”

“My toddler blocked our fire pit key hole for almost a year bc the key pushed the pebble all the way back. Husband couldn’t get it out, so two weeks ago, I finally fashioned a high-powered vacuum hose to fit in there…out of our Shark vacuum + an old breast pump tube duct taped together.Sweet, sweet fire, just in time for Fall.”

“Used a giant dildo to snatch out a huge dent in my car once.”

“Girl I once lost my keys and broke into my house with a broken piece of frisbee that my dog had eaten and shit out in the front yard.”

“I've ironed a shirt with my Chi flat iron.”

“I keep an airport mini bottle in my tool box to use as a level.”

“Does using a jack to turn a ratchet because the lug nuts were on too tight count?”