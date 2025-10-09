While I truly love all the prep work that goes into Halloween, nothing beats the thrill of pulling a costume together with stuff right out of your closet. I don’t think it had even occurred to me until I was well into college that some people just go into a store and buy a costume right off a rack. All of my Halloween costumes were last-minute and put together with things I already owned and honestly, as a mom of three girls who have been planning their costumes since mid-July, it’s time to go back to that girl.

Of course you can always turn yourself into a witch or a skeleton or a pumpkin with hardly any effort, but this is a list of super easy, super last-minute, and super comfortable Halloween costume ideas. From Phoebe Buffay to Catwoman (trust me, that might be the coziest idea on this whole list), there are tons of great Halloween costumes to put together with items out of your closet. If you’ve got black leggings, you can literally make most of these.

So stop stressing about Halloween. Don’t spend $100 on Amazon. Get inspired with this list and all of those fancy “work” clothes you’ve been keeping, even though you’ve been remote since 2020.

Molly Weasley Warner Bros. Throw on your favorite boho skirt, your favorite tweed vest, your favorite sweater, whatever you’ve got that’s bright and colorful. A scarf, an apron, and anything patchwork is perfect, too, and don’t forget the wand — or a cloak! This is a super easy last-minute Halloween costume, especially if you’ve got red hair or a little ginger babe. And it honestly doesn’t get much comfier.

Linda Belcher “No boys, no parties, no summoning spirits.” Linda Belcher of Bob’s Burgers is an icon and she deserves to be honored with the perfect easy costume. A red long-sleeve tee, jeans, a white half-apron, and her trademark red glasses are really all you need. Throw a wig on if you want, but people will get the idea.

“These Sweatpants Are All That Fit Me Right Now” Regina George Listen, Regina George has some epic outfits in Mean Girls, but if you want something super simple and cozy, try going for her specific sweatsuit look when she’s gained some weight and can’t wear anything else. It’s basically the perfect Halloween costume.

Phoebe Buffay Another boho babe, Phoebe Buffay is all about the layers — and of course throw her guitar in. Pick your brightest, happiest looks, put some cute clips in your hair, and just go for it. As an added bonus, Phoebe Buffay is a great maternity costume, too.

Kat from Casper Universal Pictures How great are Kat’s looks in Casper? Whether you’re thinking of her white lacy dress from the Halloween party or one of her more “normal” grunge ‘90s outfits, there are several options. But I think the must-have accessory is a white balloon decorated to look like Casper, floating gently behind you. Tie it to your waist with a long ribbon and you’ve got your friendly ghost with you all night long.

Catwoman Warner Bros. There are, of course, a million super sexy takes on Catwoman, but listen — black bodysuit, black leggings, black boots, cat ears, and a mask. Done and done and you’ll look hot AF without spending a dime. (I know you have a million pairs of leggings to choose from.)

Mia Wallace I’ve always thought Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction is such a great Halloween costume, especially if you want to go with the adrenaline shot to the heart. Either way, this costume just needs black pants, a white button-down, and a black bob wig to pull off a cultural icon.

Ma Ingalls OK, if you want to be Laura or Mary, you totally can, but prairie dresses have been in for a while and I know your hair is in a bun more often than not, so why not go for a Ma Ingalls look? Calico fabric dress, an apron, hair pulled back — throw in a wooden spoon to complete the look. Bonus points if you have a bonnet, obviously.

Wendy Darling Got a blue dress and a bow? Then you can be the ultimate mother of all the lost boys — Wendy Darling. This one is especially cute if you have a kiddo that wants to dress as Tinkerbell.

Clarice Starling Amazon MGM If you want a spooky look that doesn’t require zombie makeup or a trip to the costume store, try dressing as Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs. With a blazer, a coiffed bob, and of course your ID and FBI badge to show Dr. Lecter, this is an easy and classic character look to pull off.

Princess Buttercup It’s now time to pull out your red muumuu and get a belt because you’re going as Princess Buttercup from The Princess Bride. The really nice thing is any kind of red dress will do, whether’s a robe or just a maxi dress, as long as you’ve got a belt to throw on. If you have long hair, let it flow, babe. As you wish...

Pam Beesley Halpert Pencil skirt, blouse, sweater — oh yes, we’re going for a Pam Beesley Halpert look. So easy to throw together, and especially fun if you have some group costumes to include a Jim, Dwight, and Michael.