5 Hotel Amenities That Are Non-Negotiables When Traveling With Kids

This past summer, my sister and I took our kids on a three-week, seven-state, cross-country RV trip, mostly staying in hotels when the novelty of sleeping six people in a 25-foot van wore off. When I tell this to my fellow parents, they generally look at me like I just signed up to be shot into space from a cannon, because everyone who has traveled with children knows that it’s not exactly a chill experience, even if your itinerary doesn’t include 14 separate destinations over the course of 18 days.

After staying at multiple popular hotel chains with four high-maintenance dependents between the ages of two and 12 in tow, I can now say with confidence that there are some must-have hotel amenities that I will never go without again — and the only place that checks all my boxes is Staybridge Suites. With over 275 U.S. locations as well as international offerings on five continents, Staybridge Suites offers elevated style without ever skimping on family-friendly comfort.

Keep scrolling for the parent- and kid-approved perks that Staybridge Suites absolutely nails.

1. All Suites, All The Time

Having the whole fam in one room is all fun and games until bedtime, when parents are forced to either go to sleep at 7:30, read by the light of their smartphones, or have whispered conversations in the unforgiving fluorescent light of the bathroom while standing on inexplicably discarded wet towels.

Enter: the suite life, which means multiple rooms with doors that close! Staybridge Suite’s one- and two-bedroom suites are ideal for families, with a cozy-chic separated living room that features a sleeper sofa and second TV for post-bedtime adult relaxation. For longer-term stays, the two-bedroom suite can’t be beat; in addition to the living room, two separate bedrooms each have a private en suite bathroom.

2. Fully Equipped Kitchens

If you’re a frequent traveler you’re probably accustomed to the mini fridge, microwave, and coffee maker combo that passes for a ‘kitchen’ in most hotels. At Staybridge Suites, every room has its own full-size refrigerator/freezer combo, a dishwasher, a cooktop stove, a toaster, and full-size coffee maker, not to mention ample counter space utensils so you can feed your family without worrying about breaking fire code.

3. Complimentary Hot Breakfast (And Happy Hour!)

Since it’s a scientifically proven fact that all children on vacation wake at 6 a.m. (latest), you’ll be happy to know that Staybridge Suites opens their daily hot complimentary breakfast buffet promptly at 6:30. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet including daily specials, plus all the usual suspects like cereal, fruit, yogurt, eggs, and waffles. They even rotate the menu so that long-term guests don’t get bored.

And since all parents deserve a little grown up time, Staybridge Suites offers ‘The Social,’ a free happy hour that serves up small plates, beer, and wine three days a week. Cheers!

4. Pet-Friendly Accommodations

Before we got our dog, I didn’t really understand why people brought animals with them on trips. But now I know that leaving a pet at home, whether you hire a sitter or use a boarding facility, can feel like leaving behind a child. At Staybridge Suites you don’t have to choose between bringing your furry family members on your adventure or staying at a stylish and comfortable hotel; pets are welcomed with a fee (exact pet fees vary by hotel). Service animals are, of course, welcomed for free!

This past summer, select properties even hosted a special ‘Dog Days of Summer’ happy hour experience complete with toys, treats, and dog-friendly ice cream. How cute is that?

5. Free Laundry Facilities

I won’t name names, but there were multiple hotels on my summer RV trip that, despite having digital key cards and other 21st century features, required three or more dollars in quarters to do a load of laundry. And for a parent traveling with kids, this was entirely too much work. Besides, if we’re doing laundry in a hotel there’s a good chance that means something...unfortunate has likely occurred.

Staybridge Suites clearly gets this, because they provide completely free 24-hour laundry access to all guests. So go nuts and head back home with a suitcase full of fresh, clean clothes — just one of the many ways to treat yourself, and your family, at Staybridge Suites.