11 Five-Ingredient Meals That’ll Save You Time & Money (Please, God)

Listen, if you’re anything like the majority of Americans right now, your grocery bill has gone up significantly in the last year. It’s daunting to meal plan anymore. Sure, an elaborate salad for work lunches and an entree with two distinct sides for dinner might be ideal, but all of the ingredients you’d need... it’s just not in the budget right now. That’s where some solid five-ingredient recipes come in. Whether you need dinner inspo or lunch prep ideas, these five-ingredient meal ideas are perfect for anyone trying to just buy less.

(Editor’s Note: These recipes were selected based on the assumption that you probably already have commonly used seasonings, like salt and pepper, and pantry staples like olive oil and butter.)

01 Harissa-Glazed Salmon Feel Good Foodie If you’ve got rice or greens and need something to throw on top, consider this easy harissa-glazed salmon from Feel Good Foodie. Not only is the ingredient list short, but this recipe takes 15 minutes and one skillet to pull off, so it’s a weeknight dinner hero in the making.

02 Air Fryer Chicken Wings Family Fresh Meals You barely need any ingredients at all to make Family Fresh Meals’ air fryer chicken wings (straight from the freezer). Literally, as long as you have salt, pepper, and olive oil at home, all you have to buy is a pound of frozen wings and your wing sauce of choice. In 30 minutes, you’ll have crispy, juicy wings ready to serve up with celery and carrot sticks, and plenty of ranch.

03 Sheet Pan Sausage & Potatoes Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ sheet pan sausage and potatoes is perfect for those nights you absolutely don’t want to cook, but you also need to feed a bunch of hungry people something hearty. Just cut up all your ingredients, roast for 40 to 45 minutes, and serve.

04 Easy 5-Ingredient Ravioli Lasagna Simply LaKita Simply LaKita’s ravioli lasagna requires just five ingredients: frozen ravioli, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, a jar of marinara sauce, and a pound of ground beef or turkey. It’s a simple and comforting meal to throw in the oven, one you know your whole family will eat and enjoy.

05 Slow Cooker Butter Chicken Meatballs Tessie's Table Tessie’s Table’s butter chicken meatballs look so delicious for those nights you’re craving Indian but takeout is just not in the budget. You just throw your handful of ingredients into the slow cooker and let them do their thing for three hours before dishing them out.

06 BLT Sandwiches Foodie Crush Why are we leaving it to diners to make good BLTs? Here, Foodie Crush shares all the best tips for making a perfect BLT, from picking the ripest tomatoes to getting the ideal toast level on your bread. If you’re having sandwiches for lunch this week, make it these.

07 Kale Caesar Pasta Salad Foodie Crush Foodie Crush’s kale Caesar pasta salad is the work lunch of my dreams. You get all the classic Caesar salad flavors you want, but with the satisfying addition of pasta to help it stick to your ribs a little longer. Make a big batch and eat it throughout the week.

08 Slow Cooker Mississippi Pot Roast Tessie's Table OK, let’s say you need a hearty dinner that’ll make enough for leftovers. Try this slow cooker Mississippi pot roast from Tessie’s Table. Chuck roast, ranch mix, au jus gravy mix, butter, and pepperoncini — that’s all you need! Serve it over rice or mashed potatoes... but, either way, you’ll want to make this again and again.

09 Grilled Chicken Fajitas Well Plated If you have a grill, try these grilled chicken fajitas from Well Plated next time you need a five-ingredient dinner recipe. Fajitas are full of so much flavor you won’t even be thinking about how little goes into them while you eat.

10 Asian Cucumber Salad Well Plated Well Plated’s Asian cucumber salad is the crunchy, refreshing thing we all need to keep in our fridge. You could serve it with salmon or tofu, or eat it alone when you just need a little something to snack on. The little kick of heat and touch of sweetness will have you craving it, I promise.

11 Cottage Cheese Alfredo Pasta Feel Good Foodie Sometimes you just need pasta, and you know what? You should have it. Feel Good Foodie’s cottage cheese alfredo pasta is short on ingredients but big on flavor, and it’s great on its own or paired with chicken if you have some leftovers lying around.

Hopefully these out-of-hand grocery prices will come back soon. Until then, well, we’ll be eating harissa salmon over here.