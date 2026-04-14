If you’ve stood in the grocery store recently clutching a package of ground beef that now costs double digits, wondering when 80/20 became a special treat, you are not alone. Parents across America are scrambling to save money and feed their families. Whether it’s comparing prices on each pantry staple across stores, coupon stacking, or store-hopping for sales, moms around the country are doing everything they can to afford the rising cost of living. Scary Mommy asked readers nationwide to share their average weekly grocery bill and how it has changed in the past year — and the results suggest we are all feeling stretched thin.

Based on the responses to our poll, the average American four-member household spends roughly $250 on groceries each week. Many of these families reported spending $50 to $100 more on food and household items per week in 2026 than this time last year. Take Melissa, a Massachusetts mom with a 7-year-old and 20-month-old, for example.

“We generally average about $250 a week on food and a Costco trip every six to eight weeks that hits between $500 and $600. We’ve been shopping primarily at Aldi’s & Trader Joe’s because we go through so much fruit,” she said. “A year ago, that $250 a week would actually last close to two weeks. Our Costco trips were slightly less. What we buy hasn’t changed — I am so thankful we no longer need formula but diapers, ugh.”

Melissa does what she can to save money, planning meals based on what ingredients are on sale and stocking up on meat in bulk, then freezing it in smaller portions. Her family relies heavily on five-ingredient meals. “Trying to balance your family’s health and wellness with food prices and what’s available…it becomes a lot when you care,” she said.

What about other families in other states? Here’s what they had to say about their weekly receipts:

Kate in New York: $175-225 per week

$175-225 per week Melissa in Florida: $200 per week. She does Walmart delivery to avoid browsing in-store and buying unnecessary items, and her family sticks to a strict menu plan to avoid eating out.

$200 per week. She does Walmart delivery to avoid browsing in-store and buying unnecessary items, and her family sticks to a strict menu plan to avoid eating out. Meaghan in Oregon: $300-350 per week. She started following a price-tracking newsletter to find the best grocery deals in her area.

$300-350 per week. She started following a price-tracking newsletter to find the best grocery deals in her area. Christi in Indiana: $200 per week, which is up about $50 a week from 2025. “I try to buy items on sale, and typically only do pick up, so that I don’t go into the store and spend more. If I do pick up, I can keep costs down, but going into the store raises costs significantly,” she said.

$200 per week, which is up about $50 a week from 2025. “I try to buy items on sale, and typically only do pick up, so that I don’t go into the store and spend more. If I do pick up, I can keep costs down, but going into the store raises costs significantly,” she said. Christine in Colorado: $180 per week. She shops for bulk items and things on sale, coupons, and plans around ingredients that can be used for multiple meals. Audrey from Colorado has two high schoolers to feed and spends between $300 and $400 a week.

$180 per week. She shops for bulk items and things on sale, coupons, and plans around ingredients that can be used for multiple meals. has two high schoolers to feed and spends between $300 and $400 a week. Amanda in Arkansas: $300 per week, which used to be around $200 last year. Her family has begun eating lower-grade meat and adding more meat-free meals into their rotation to save money.

$300 per week, which used to be around $200 last year. Her family has begun eating lower-grade meat and adding more meat-free meals into their rotation to save money. Amber in Illinois: $250 to $300 per week, which has increased by about $25 to $50 a week since last year. She searches for digital coupons, shops at multiple stores, meal plans, makes more meatless meals, and sticks closely to her pre-determined shopping list.

$250 to $300 per week, which has increased by about $25 to $50 a week since last year. She searches for digital coupons, shops at multiple stores, meal plans, makes more meatless meals, and sticks closely to her pre-determined shopping list. Christina in Maryland: $250 to $300 per week. “We primarily eat chicken or pork because the other meats are too expensive. Finding a cheap cut of steak is a real treat. Just a year ago, we averaged $200 to $250 per week with more variety of meat but prices have gone up.”

$250 to $300 per week. “We primarily eat chicken or pork because the other meats are too expensive. Finding a cheap cut of steak is a real treat. Just a year ago, we averaged $200 to $250 per week with more variety of meat but prices have gone up.” Kimberly in Iowa: $150 to $200 per week. “I shop the sales and go store to store for the best deals. I also buy bulk. This year we are entertaining the idea of getting a whole or half cow or pig from the butcher.”

$150 to $200 per week. “I shop the sales and go store to store for the best deals. I also buy bulk. This year we are entertaining the idea of getting a whole or half cow or pig from the butcher.” Paige in Georgia: $300 per week. She buys as many BOGO items as possible each week and does store pickup to stay on budget and prevent impulse purchases. “We are eating more leftovers and trying not to eat lunches out,” she said.

Caroline, a mother from Ontario, said the grocery price hikes aren’t exclusive to the U.S — she’s spending about $300 weekly on groceries and household items that used to cost $200. She has two teenagers (the hungriest kind of kid) and eats a specific diet to manage diabetes.

“Couponing isn’t really easy to do in Canada — you can’t stack coupons — and the amount of time I have to take to price compare and clip is time I do not have. A lot of stores have stopped price matching as well. Definitely eating out a lot less, making more food at home, and more expensive items like berries are a once-in-a-while. We've had to cut back in other areas of our life to afford to eat. Thankfully we’re both employed and we can make do.”

Why are groceries so expensive right now?

In a report on why grocery prices are rising and which items cost the most, David Ortega, a food economist and professor at Michigan State University, told USA Today that recent crises in food production are contributing to the price hikes. Think bird flu decimating egg production, droughts drying up coffee and fresh produce crops, and President Trump’s sweeping tariffs adding hefty costs onto imported goods.

“These shocks hit products in different ways, which is why you get such a mixed picture when you look item by item. But the net result is that families are still paying more at the register,” he told the outlet.

“The main thing I hear from everyone is that they feel like it’s just gotten too expensive. That is certainly true for specific items. I would argue it’s not actually true for every item. There are certain things that the prices, correcting for inflation, are pretty much on par with where they’ve been for the past year or two. But that feeling that your overall bill has gotten higher is something that everyone’s grappling with right now,” says Bryan M. Vance, creator of Stumptown Savings, a newsletter and resource hub monitoring grocery prices in Portland.

According to that USA Today report, the five grocery items that increased in price the most from February 2024 to February 2026 are coffee, lettuce, ground beef, steak, and orange juice. Coffee and sugar are two items Vance has personally tracked going way up in price, which he chalks up to tariffs. The prices of meat, soda, and processed foods have increased too, he said.

“Packaged processed foods are definitely going up, which is interesting because the economics have always dictated that those are cheaper for companies to produce. So, when the cost of Doritos hits an all-time high, it’s kind of weird.”

The staggering cost of groceries stands in stark contrast to the USDA’s new dietary recommendations released in January, which promote eating more “real food,” like red meat and fresh produce, and decry the health hazards of eating processed foods (which are historically more affordable and shelf-stable). Analysis of the guidelines revealed that following them would increase the average American household’s grocery bill by $1,012 per year, an increase of 32%, USA Today reported.

Similarly, the USDA Thrifty Food Plan — which is used to guide decisions around food costs for public programs, like SNAP benefit amounts and child support calculations — would likely be triggering for American parents to read right now. The “Thrifty” plan suggests a four-member household should need roughly $231 per week to eat, though in some areas of the country, our readers’ receipts say this would not be enough.

As Food Republic reported, “the calculation relies on an expectation of a low-activity lifestyle, matched with median height and weight per group — characteristics not representative of many individuals.” In other words, the benefit ceilings placed on SNAP recipients and those who receive child support could fall drastically short of what’s realistic depending on lifestyle, dietary restrictions, and where they live.

If you are doing everything you can to scrimp and save and you still struggle to adequately feed your family, it’s not your fault, and there is no shame in asking for help, Vance emphasizes.

“We have a stigma in our country that needing food assistance is a failure on your part and it’s something to be ashamed of. And I think now more so than ever, that’s just absolutely not true. People really should not be afraid to hit up food pantries or look into various nonprofits. There are a ton of these mutual aid type organizations that have sprung up since the pandemic, that are doing really cool things around food assistance. Don’t be afraid to take advantage of those things if you need them. That’s your community trying to step up and take care of one another. You should use it, otherwise it’s going to go away.”