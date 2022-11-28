5 Personalized Holiday Gifts Ideas That Don't Require A Ton Of Time & Money

Ask any kid, and they’ll tell you the holiday season is magical. They can’t wait to revisit all their favorite holiday traditions — and take a week or more off school!

Ask any mom, and she will tell you that the holiday season is, well, pretty much bonkers. All this holiday planning takes a lot of energy, time and money. The kids get to see the magic — Mom is behind the scenes pulling it all off.

Let’s face it: There’s probably no way to totally de-stress the holiday season. There’s a lot of scheduling, cooking, and shuttling to be done, and you’re the one who has to do it. But you can simplify holiday gift-giving (and respect your holiday budget!) by using my secret weapon: VistaPrint.

If choosing the right holiday gifts for everyone is stressing you the heck out, it’s time to rejoice! Here’s your guide to 5 personalized, totally customizable gifts that’ll wow everyone on your list.

1. The holy grail of personalized gifts: photo book.

There are so many ways to make a photo book the perfect gift for almost anyone. For a grandparent, create “chapters" for each grandchild and provide them with the ultimate “brag book” for the upcoming year. Your partner might love a book of all your best couple selfies. Did you take a bunch of really cute candid shots at your sister’s wedding? Compile them in a book and let her in on the moments she might have missed. The possibilities are endless, with multiple sizes, layouts, and cover options, all easily navigable on VistaPrint’s user-friendly site. By taking advantage of VistaPrint’s holiday sale, you can afford to give the gift of beautiful memories.

2. An annual classic: holiday cards

Personalized holiday cards have been The Thing as long as I’ve been a mom. Every year, I sign us up to do a “fall mini photo session” with my favorite photographer, and I use the resulting portraits on our Christmas card. With VistaPrint, I can choose from a selection of really cute designs. I’ve gone rustic in the past, but this year I opted for a sleek, minimalist look. VistaPrint offers adorable matching envelopes and labels, and they’re super affordable.

3. My latest obsession: note cards

Look. Some people in our lives are getting gift cards. It is what it is. But I can make a gift card feel so much more personal and thoughtful by delivering it with a custom note card. VistaPrint has customizable designs to choose from, or you can create a one-of-a-kind design that reflects your style. If I don’t use them all this year, next holiday season is only 365 days away.

4. For 12 months of smiles: personalized calendars

Any 12 photos will make a perfect personalized calendar gift, but if you’re a fan of a theme like I am, I have the cutest idea for this. I’m going to let you in on it. Happy holidays. You’re welcome.

Take photos of your beautiful moppets holding their favorite artwork and use those photos for a calendar. Genius, right? You don’t have to agonize over which photos to choose, Grandma doesn’t have to find somewhere to hang 12 well-intentioned paintings, and your kids get to see their art on display all year.

The best part? You can make these cute gifts literally from your bed and you’ll be able to organize and design your calendar in VistaPrint’s online design studio, adding extra decoration to dates you want to remember — birthdays, anniversaries, and more.

Brighten a loved one’s home with a wall calendar or add joy to their workday with a desk calendar. The quality is amazing — made to withstand all 12 months at an incredible price!

5. For a gift they’ll reach for every day: a personalized mug

Let your kids help by choosing their favorite photos for Dad’s present. This high-quality 11-ounce ceramic mug is a perfect gift. This year’s favorite memory together can live forever on a special mug that will remind your loved ones of those good times every time they enjoy their favorite hot beverage.

Moms are busy all year long, and the holidays take your schedule from busy to downright bonkers. With VistaPrint, you can streamline holiday gift giving for yourself while wowing the people around you with totally awesome, high quality meaningful gifts that don’t cost a fortune.