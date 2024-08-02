5 Ways You Can Help Protect The Places You Love From Unnatural Disasters

If any of your family’s getaways have been thwarted by unexpected disasters — storms and flooding at your favorite beach, destructive wildfires on your usual hiking trail, dried up lakes and extreme heat that forces you indoors — we have some news: it’s likely because of climate change.

As parents raising the children who’ll eventually lose their favorite places because of these worsening unnatural disasters, it’s a lot to grapple with. After all, we don’t control the weather. What can we do to prevent these large-scale disasters that feel far beyond our reach?

So many of the extreme weather conditions taking our most loved places from us are man-made, caused or exacerbated by burning fossil fuels. But luckily, there are lots of small things we can do to fight these “unnatural disasters,” while making a big impact on our children’s futures.

To help you get started, Science Moms, a nonpartisan, fact-checked source for learning about climate action, has come up with parent-friendly approaches to help you combat unnatural disasters. Read on for ways you can start now, so there’ll be a greater chance of protecting the beautiful places our families love for our children to enjoy in the years to come.

1. Change the narrative.

Extreme weather events are becoming worse due to man-made behaviors, and it’s time to call them what they really are: unnatural disasters. This phrasing helps us finally recognize that this isn’t the way things have to be and demand accountability from our leaders. It’s also the first step in realizing the part we can play in getting our world back on track for the future of our children.

2. Share facts, concerns, and solutions with family and friends.

Conversations about climate change can be tough to have with the people closest to you, but when the stakes are this high, it’s totally worth it — especially because it’s bigger than just you. It’s about their families, too. An easy entry point can be as simple as sharing informative yet entertaining videos like these, the same way you’d share a viral social video.

3. Swap polluting stuff for clean stuff.

The easiest changes to make start at home. Whenever you have an opportunity to make a switch, take it, whether it’s ditching the single-use face wipes in your skin care routine or weather-proofing your home to save on energy usage (most of the electricity we use to cool, heat, and power our homes comes from polluting sources like oil, gas, and coal). Some other quick ideas: drying clothes the old-fashioned way, opting for an electric stove, getting a free or low-cost professional energy audit, and trying solar panels.

4. Speak up to stop big polluters.

With burning fossil fuels causing most of the pollution that leads to unnatural disasters, a lot of the work will have to be done by our public officials. The good news is you have access to them. Get involved with climate change groups in your community, or write letters to your local leaders.

5. Introduce your kids to climate change conversations.

Since our children are the ones who’ll be losing the places they love — and the chance to make lasting memories in them — it’s important to involve them in the solutions as early as possible. By helping them develop an understanding of what’s at risk, it’s more likely they’ll grow up to be concerned citizens willing to take action. Try reading these five books as a way to foster their appreciation for the planet while starting the conversation around climate change.