50 Stylish, Comfy Basics On Amazon That Look Great On Everyone

Basics are the foundation of any wardrobe; they can be paired with bold pieces to complete an outfit or they can be the outfit altogether. And not only are the basics on this list absolute essentials, they’re comfy and look great on literally everyone, too.

From crop tops for layering to classic canvas slip-ons, and even oversized sweatshirts for all the cozy fall vibes, these are the wardrobe staples that you’ll have in constant rotation. And the best part is that they’re super affordable so you can stock up on all your must-have’s without going broke. Not to mention the fact that you’ll be wearing these pieces so much, you’re getting the most bang for your buck possible.

01 This Super Silky V-Neck Tank Top Amazon Ekouaer Satin Tank Top $24 See On Amazon If you love the feel of cozying up to your favorite satin pillowcase every night, just imagine wrapping yourself in it, because that’s exactly what wearing this chic satin V-neck tank top feels like. Plus, its flowy silhouette makes it extra comfy. Pair it with high-waisted denim or trousers for an easy date-night look or with a pencil skirt and heels for an office-appropriate look that transitions nicely to happy hour. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

02 This Set Of Ribbed Bodysuits That Keep Their Shape Amazon OQQ Sleeveless Ribbed Bodysuits (3-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Bodysuits are great for wearing with anything from jeans to skirts since they stay put no matter what your day hits you with. The bodysuits in this three-pack feature a high-cut neck, an ultra-soft ribbed texture, and a genius supportive waist that helps them keep their shape during wear — and wash after wash. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 12

03 These Elegant Wide-Leg Trousers Amazon FUNYYZO Wide Leg Dress Pants $43 See On Amazon These trousers are guaranteed to add a healthy dose of polish to any look. Maybe it’s the tailored pleated waist or the flowy wide-legs, but these pants look way more expensive than they are. And according to several reviewers, they don’t just look great, they feel great too thanks to the soft fabric blend. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

04 This Must-Have T-Shirt With A Slouchy Fit Amazon Fisoew Half Sleeve Oversized Tee $25 See On Amazon This oversized T-shirt is a must-have for those days when you’re in a rush or just want to hang on to that PJ-feel all day. The trendy, slouchy cut is perfect for pairing with your favorite jeans. And since it’s made almost entirely from cotton, it’s soft, breathable, and durable, so you can bet it’s a staple you’ll be reaching for again and again. Choose from bright colors (like the featured statement yellow) or more neutral hues — or grab some of each. It’s hard to beat this price. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 20

05 These Buttery-Soft Shorts Amazon SATINA High Waist Biker Shorts $16 See On Amazon These may be called “biker” shorts, but I have a feeling you’re going to want to wear these bad boys every chance you get. In fact, they’re short enough to wear under skirts and dresses (take that, thigh burn), yet stylish enough to show off under an oversized tee or hoodie. One reviewer, who described them as “snug and soft without being tight,” also went on to add, “Buy these now! Oh and did I mention the [pockets] are a huge bonus and must have.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 1

06 And Oversized Sweatshirt With A Quarter-Zip Top Amazon Trendy Queen Oversized Half Zip Sweatshirt $30 See On Amazon If you love the feel of an oversized sweatshirt, but don’t want any tugging at the neck, you’ll want to consider this thick and comfy cotton-blend sweatshirt in a quarter-zip style. With a customizable zip neckline, it offers just the right amount of cozy for your fall and winter wardrobe, and according to reviewers, it’s roomy, fuzzy, and “great quality.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

07 This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress With A Tie Waist Amazon MEROKEETY Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress $26 See On Amazon Tie dresses are a comfy staple for any time of year, and this dress goes the extra style mile with its boat neck, wide cuff detailing, and adorable tie waist that gives you the option of wearing it fitted or loose. The soft and stretchy fabric and practical pockets are just a couple more reasons that make it a best-seller with over 22,000 glowing reviews. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

08 These Levi Jeans With Vintage Vibes Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Straight Leg Jeans $31 See On Amazon These classic straight-leg Levi jeans are the perfect pair for everyday wear. They’re fitted through the high waist and thigh, with a roomier feel in the lower leg for comfortable all-day wear. And the soft cotton blend denim has just enough stretch to feel casual. With a slightly faded wash, this pair has the appearance of a trendy vintage find. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 3

09 This Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan With A Collegiate Feel Amazon Amazon Essentials Cardigan Sweater $29 See On Amazon This cardigan with a deep V-neck is a year-round wardrobe staple. It’s made of a durable, lightweight blend with cotton and modal, yet provides just the right amount of warmth — meaning you can comfortably wear it on those cooler end-of-summer nights or during the crisp winter months. It looks great over everything from blouses to bralettes, but paired with a button-down shirt, you’ll be giving off sharp scholarly vibes, especially if you spring for it in red. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 27

10 These Buttery Leggings Offered In So Many Colors Amazon SATINA High Waist Leggings $15 See On Amazon SATINA says the secret to its super-soft leggings is the “peachskin” fabric blend that’s designed to stretch but not sag. This pair of leggings feature a high waist that sits above the navel and come all the way down to the ankle, though a cropped version is also available in the listing. Plus they’re completely opaque and offered in nearly 40 colors. As one shopper raved, “They don't ride up, wash excellent, no pilling, smooth fabric, breathable, so stretchy and not baggy AT ALL!!!” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 38

11 This Luxurious Linen-Blend Blouse Amazon SEMARO Cuffed Button Down Blouse $20 See On Amazon If you want the luxurious look and feel of linen without the high price tag, this button-down blouse checks the boxes. It’s made of a cotton-linen blend that reviewers say has a good weight while still being airy enough for warm months. And the cuffed sleeves can be rolled up and buttoned for more styling options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

12 These Set Of Athletic Tank Tops Amazon TELALEO Racerback Tank Tops (5-Pack) $29 See On Amazon These tank tops are made from anti-UV, breathable, stretchy and soft fabric, and feature a round neck and stylish racerback — basically, they’re everything you look for in athletic wear. They come in convenient packs of five so you can have one ready for every day of the work week. There’s also a loose-cut option within the listing if you prefer a breezier fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

13 This Midi Tank Top Dress That’s Up For Any Occasion Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Midi Tank Top Dress $37 See On Amazon I love the look of this tank top dress with a stylish high crew neck, and the midi length makes it a great choice for so many occasions. In fact, one reviewer said “This is the PERFECT dress for dressing down with sneakers or dressing up with heels.” Simply throw on a denim jacket or blazer to wear this versatile number well into the chillier months. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

14 These Affordable Cloud Slides Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers $24 See On Amazon You don’t have to drop your whole paycheck on designer slides to get in on the cloud-like comfort. These highly rated slippers have a similar trendy look as name-brand ones with a thick and comfy, yet lightweight, grippy sole. Slip them over bare feet on hot days or rock your best socks with any of the solid color choices. Available sizes: 5.5-7 — 15.5-16

Available colors: 23

15 This Flowy, Pleated Skirt With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Amazon Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated Skirt $36 See On Amazon With nearly 10,000 perfect reviews, you can bet this cute pleated skirt is going to become your new favorite go-to. It’s made from a soft and flowy material that’s fully lined, and several reviewers say the elastic waist makes it extra comfy and easy to pull on. With a high waist and a midi hem, this kicky skirt will net you so many compliments. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

16 This Warm Flannel Shacket In The Coziest Plaids Amazon Beaully Plaid Flannel Shacket $30 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite jacket alternative for fall and winter: This shacket is warm and roomy and makes for an effortless extra layer. It features drop shoulders and two oversized front pockets that only up the comfort factor. It comes in a ton of chic flannel colors — but the khaki and gray combo featured here looks oh-so-perfect paired with white kicks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

17 This Set Of Versatile Crop Tops Amazon OQQ Ribbed Spaghetti Strap Crop Tops (3-Pack) $23 See On Amazon These crop tops look more expensive than they really are thanks to the ribbed fabric and scoop neck detail. They’re made from a soft, stretchy fabric, and the spaghetti straps are fully adjustable so you can bet on them being a comfy addition to your collection of basics. Wear them to lounge, workout, or go out — they’re so comfy, you’ll want to live in them. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 4

18 These Snug-Fit Skinny Jeans Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Skinny Jeans $29 See On Amazon These popular jeans are built to last thanks to their durable cotton-blend construction. These skinny denim pants feature built-in panels designed to stretch and move with you, without losing their shape. The faux zip elastic waist offers comfort, while the real pockets provide style and function. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 2

19 These High-Waist Sweat Shorts Amazon EFAN Drawstring Sweat Shorts $22 See On Amazon These classic drawstring shorts are made from a soft, breathable fabric designed to keep its shape. They have a high waist and hit right around mid-thigh length for just the right coverage. With over 10 colors to choose from, you can wear these every day of the week — and since they’re ultra-comfortable and come with pockets, you’re going to want to. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

20 This Cute & Casual T-Shirt Romper Amazon ANRABESS Loose Short Sleeve Romper $30 See On Amazon This romper feels like wearing your favorite T-shirt and sweat shorts, just in a one-piece version that’s easy to slip on and go. The fabric is lightweight, and the drawstring lets you adjust the silhouette to your ideal level of comfort. For an effortless one-and-done look, it doesn’t get much better than this. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

21 This Satin Midi Skirt That Looks Good With Any Top Amazon Verdusa High Waist Satin Midi Skirt $32 See On Amazon The fit-and-flare midi skirt has really never gone out of fashion (just look at versions from the ‘40s and ‘90s). And this satin one’s giving us everything we love about those past looks with the addition of an optional stunning slit. Pair it with a silky crop top and strappy sandals for a trendy but classic look, or throw it on with an oversized sweater for a classy meets grungy OOTD. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

22 These Super-Soft Palazzo Pants Amazon SATINA High Waist Palazzo Pants $20 See On Amazon These palazzo pants feel like your favorite yoga leggings but look a whole lot more elegant. The high waist, flare leg, and fun prints give off major disco vibes. And if you do plan on dancing the night away in them, rest assured that they’re stretchy enough to keep up while still keeping their shape. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

23 These Must-Have Basic Cami Tops Amazon Vislivin Spaghetti Strap Camisole Tops (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Camisoles are great for everything from hitting the gym to puttering around the house, and of course, as a base layer under your favorite sweaters. With so many uses, this four-pack of spaghetti strap cami tops is a must-buy. And you’ll love the soft, breathable fabric and longer length that these provide. One shopper reported, “Love these tanks to lounge around the house in or wear under a hoodie. Just good, basic tank tops that you need in your life. I only need like 8 more.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

24 These Trendy Low-Top Sneakers For A Shockingly Great Price Amazon Hash Bubbie Canvas Sneakers $20 See On Amazon Just a warning: If there’s a teen in your house, they may try to snatch these low-top sneakers out from under you. They look just like the trendy, expensive versions that are literally everywhere these days. Beyond looking stylish, the rubber sole provides added comfort while the canvas uppers are both breathable and flexible. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 11

25 This Faux-Wrap Mini Dress That Takes You From Day To Night Amazon LILLUSORY Sleeveless Ruched Mini Dress $30 See On Amazon The faux wrap, with ruched detailing, on this mini dress takes it from simple to stylish, making it the perfect choice for day to night; dress it up with heels or throw on a pair of flip flops. One reviewer noted, “Well-made and sizing is perfect. I really like the “wrap” effect as it gives the dress some dimension. Your choice in how tight to wrap it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

26 This Short-Sleeve Henley Top In A Cozy Waffle Weave Amazon Minthunter V Neck Henley Top $22 See on Amazon This short-sleeve top features a Henley button-neck and lightweight thermal knit fabric, making it ideal for adding a touch of warmth to your outfit without having to bust out full-on winter wear. With a dose of spandex in the fabric blend, it also has a nice move-with-you feel. For the under-$25 price, you might just want to nab it in a few different colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

27 This Relaxed Cropped Tee For Pairing With Your Go-To Denim Amazon Tankaneo Half Sleeve Crop Top $17 See On Amazon If you love the look of an oversized T-shirt but want less bulk to deal with when donning your favorite high-waisted pair of jeans, this crop tee is what you need. It’s got a relaxed fit, classic crew neckline, and roomy sleeves that hit at right at the elbows. With almost 50 colors to choose from, it’s a basic you can wear on repeat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47

28 This Classic Cardigan With An Oversized Fit Amazon QUALFORT Oversized Cardigan Sweater $43 See On Amazon Come cold weather, is there anything better than cozying up in a chunky sweater like this oversized cardigan? I love the chunky knit fabric that’s made from super-soft 100% cotton, which means it’s warm but breathable. The lantern sleeves add a trendy note, too. Just add a statement necklace and some kitten heels if you want to dress it up for the office. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

29 This Drapey Blouse For Dressy-Casual Perfection Amazon Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse $29 See On Amazon This boxy blouse has just the right amount of stretch to make it a comfy, wardrobe staple. The draped V-neck is a chic touch that stands out against the otherwise straight lines. Reviewers say it’s a great length — not too long and not too short either. For any occasion, day or night, this effortless top is going to look just right. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

30 These Vintage-Inspired Trousers Amazon Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Dress Pants $34 See On Amazon A cinched, pleated waist, and wide legs — seriously, it doesn’t get more retro-chic than these swinging pants. And don’t let the whole fitted waist thing scare you off, these have an elasticized band, so you can be sure that they’ll be a comfy choice for all-day wear. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (offered in select short sizes)

Available colors: 32

31 This Oversized Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon EFAN Oversized Sweatshirt $30 See On Amazon This sweatshirt is super soft, or as one thrilled reviewer put it, “The fleece interior is incredibly soft against the skin, creating a cocoon of coziness perfect for chilly [...] evenings.” In addition to the easy fit and dropped shoulders, the next best thing has got to be that it looks utterly perfect with your favorite pair of bike shorts, leggings, or sweats. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

32 This Stretchy Turtleneck Top That’s A Capsule Essential Amazon Trendy Queen Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top $20 See On Amazon If you like the look of a turtleneck but don’t love fussing about getting the collar folded just right, this is the top for you. It features a high collar that folds seamlessly but also looks great when you let it drape naturally. The fabric is soft, warm, and just body-hugging enough to create a fitted silhouette. Offered in the best neutral colorways, you’ll want to nab a few of these to round out your cold-weather capsule. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

33 This Effortless Mini Dress With Tie Straps Amazon CNJFJ A-Line Mini Swing Dress $40 See On Amazon The bow tie straps on this adorable mini dress are irresistible, as is the soft and stretchy fabric that several reviewers say feels as light as a feather. It comes in both an A-line and babydoll silhouettes and tons of cute colors, including delicate floral prints. Throw it on and go for a casual-chic outfit that requires zero effort. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

34 These Expensive-Looking Lounge Pants In A Linen Blend Amazon Cali1850 Drawstring Linen Pants $39 See On Amazon These may be categorized as lounge pants but the high-quality linen blend fabric and breezy cut make them look way more elegant than your typical casual bottoms. Still, they’re soft, cozy, and totally perfect for lounging at home, the beach, and beyond. Just slip them on, pull the drawstring, and relax. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 44

35 This ‘20s-Inspired Top That’s Perfect For A Night Out Amazon Miduo V-Neck Halter Blouse $22 See On Amazon There’s something about the deep V-neckline and exposed vertical seam that give this elegant, flowy blouse major ‘20s vibes. The crepe-like fabric is ultra-lightweight and drapes beautifully, while the spaghetti straps meet at the back, creating a halter neck and stunning racerback. This one’s a classic keeper. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

36 Some Fan-Fave Boyfriend Jeans Amazon Levi's Boyfriend Jeans $42 See On Amazon Boyfriend jeans fall somewhere between a straight leg and a wide leg cut, so basically they’re loose enough to be comfortable but fitted enough to highlight your unique shape. These Levi’s boyfriend jeans are exactly that, plus they’ve got a built-in core panel for added support and they come in a bunch of stylish washes. No wonder they’ve earned more than 5,000 perfect ratings to date. Available sizes: 27 — 46

Available colors: 12

37 This Linen-Like Blouse For Laidback Polish Amazon Astylish Button Down Blouse $22 See On Amazon I love the look of linen, but I couldn’t agree more with one reviewer who noted “[...] linen clothing will wrinkle if you look at them funny.” So while this laidback, button-down blouse may look like expensive linen, it’s actually made from a much more lightweight fabric that’s ultra-easy to care for. Choose from tons of great neutral hues, from khaki to olive to deep gray. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

38 These 100% Cotton Shorts With Pockets Amazon Mosucoirl Lightweight Drawstring Shorts $26 See On Amazon These cute, 100% cotton shorts are a basic that everyone should have. They have a loose, comfy fit but the wide, cuffed hem and pocket seam details give them a bit of a tailored look so they look great dressed up or down. Plus, they’ve got an adjustable elastic waist complete with a drawstring. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

39 This Fitted, Square-Neck Top For The Look Of A Bodysuit Amazon Verdusa Square Neck Long Sleeve Top $23 See On Amazon A solid-black, long-sleeve top is a cool-weather essential. But to jazz up what’s otherwise a pretty plain piece of clothing, this fitted top has a big and bold square neck, and it’s stretchy, snug, and soft, too. It gives the appearance of a trendy bodysuit but without the annoyance of having to unsnap it to use the restroom. Win-win. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

40 This Midi Pencil Skirt With A “Perfect Fit” Amazon MakeMeChic Pencil Skirt $34 See On Amazon This is the perfect pencil skirt for cooler weather. It comes with a high waist, a midi hem, and looks great paired with ankle boots and a chunky sweater. Multiple reviewers mention how soft and stretchy it is, with more than a few noting that it has the “perfect fit.” In my book, this means it’s a cold-weather wardrobe staple worth doubling up on. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

41 These Cuffed Joggers For Lounging, Traveling, & More Amazon Leggings Depot Joggers $16 See On Amazon These super-soft cuffed joggers have a tailored look that makes them great for working out, traveling, or a even a casual night out when paired with a cute pair of sandals or ankle boots. With a near-perfect rating after nearly 100,000 reviews, you can add these to your cart without another thought. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 92

42 These Absurdly Comfy Slip-On Sneaks Amazon Hey Dude Lace Up Loafers $30 See On Amazon I live in flip flops most of the year, but when the cool weather hits, the next best thing is these slip-on sneakers with featherlight, flexible rubber soles. The fabric upper lets my feet breathe while providing a little layer of warmth. And the best part is there’s no need to tie them thanks to the elastic laces. Available sizes:4 — 11

Available colors: 16

43 This Made-To-Last Cotton Tee Amazon Carhartt Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon Carthartt may be known for heavy-duty working clothes, but it’s the quality and durability of its pieces that now makes the brand a popular choice for everyday wear. So while this 100% cotton crewneck T-shirt may look like any old basic, you can bet it will outlast the others. Available sizes: X-Small — 1X

Available colors: 19

44 This Silky Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress is made from Tencel lyocell, an ultra-soft fabric constructed from natural fibers that feel silky smooth against the skin. Featuring a roomy tiered design, straps that can be adjusted to wear crisscrossed, and elastic detail on the back, this is a comfy, everyday staple you’ll want to basically live in. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 18

45 These Trendy Cut-Offs With A Raw Hem Amazon Levi's Original Shorts $40 See On Amazon Remember the days of chopping your favorite Levi’s into cut-offs only to regret it come winter? Well these Levi’s 501 Original shorts will give you that feeling without the hassle and regret. They’re made with a durable denim with just the right amount of softness and stretch, and feature stylish disressted details and a raw hem. Available sizes: 23 — 39

Available colors: 41

46 This Short-Sleeved Turtleneck With Pretty Scallop Details Amazon SweatyRocks Ribbed Mock Neck Top $23 See On Amazon The scalloped sleeves and ribbed knit texture are enough to sell me on this adorable mock turtleneck top. Ultra-soft with some stretch, this top promises to feel comfy all day and night, while also looking impeccably polished. Pair it with your favorite pair of trousers and a kitten heel for a chic office look, or throw it on with a denim skirt for the perfect date-night look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

47 A Classic Button-Down Tank Blouse Amazon Zeagoo Sleeveless Button Down Blouse $24 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this classic button-down sleeveless top. And apparently, hundreds of reviewers feel the same way, calling it “chic,” “well-made,” and “comfortable.” It comes in more than a dozen colors and would look great with anything from your favorite pair of jeans to office attire. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

48 This Flowy Mini Skirt With Ruffle Accents Amazon Alelly High Waist Ruffle Mini Skirt $29 See On Amazon This tiered mini skirt is simply too cute to pass up. It’s made from a lightweight and soft material that makes it extra flowy and comes with a built-in 100% cotton lining so you can’t see through it. With over 40 colors and prints to choose from, you might want to stock up on all your favorites. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

49 This Fitted Crop Tee Amazon SweatyRocks Scoop Neck Crop Top $18 See On Amazon If the oversized crop T-shirt on this list caught your eye but you’re also looking for something with a little bit more of a snug silhouette, this fitted crop top might be just what you’re looking for. Aside from being form body-hugging, one reviewer said the breathable rayon fabric makes it feel “[...] like wearing a cooling cloud.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33