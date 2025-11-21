6 Tasty & Easy Potato Dishes That Bring Cozy Holiday Energy To Busy Weekday Meals

As moms, we work hard to make the holidays feel big and festive. But in the weeks leading up, all the steps it takes to get there have us feeling less “merry and bright” and more “merry mayhem.” Between gift shopping, wrangling holiday guests, and big meal planning, how are you even supposed to get dinner on the table? Let alone something nutritious and cozy to match the seasonal vibes...

Never fear, your holiday season meal hero is here, delivering Santa-sized flavor in a stocking stuffer-sized package: The Little Potato Company. No chopping, hour-long bake times, or peeling required.

These mighty morsels couldn’t be easier to cook, whether you’re going for the classic bag of Little Potatoes, or one of their Microwave-Ready Little Potato Kits. They’re small enough to eat in one bite (aka no chopping), with skin thin enough to eat, and they always come pre-washed. Better yet, the kits come complete with a seasoning packet if you’re too exhausted to whip up a spice blend. All in all, you’ve got a hearty, warming, and delicious side dish minus hours of planning and prep. It’s like the elves whipped up mom exactly what she wanted for the holidays: a little something off her plate.

If you’re seeking inspo for healthy, happy, humming-with-holiday-cheer weeknight dinners this season, we’ve got a few ideas courtesy of The Little Potato Company. Look for Little Potatoes in the produce section of retailers nationwide, or visit littlepotatoes.com to find a store near you.

Herby Holiday Air Fryer Little Potatoes

Meet a side so delicious it makes any main course feel festive. These Herby Holiday Air Fryer Little Potatoes take five minutes to prep and leave your kitchen smelling like rosemary, sage, and oregano. Guaranteed to bring smiles (and requests for seconds!).

Fully Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes

The holidays are all about filling up on foods that feel like a hug, and this recipe for Fully Loaded Slow Cooker Cheesy Potatoes is like a bacon-and-spring-onion-covered embrace. Pop the ingredients in the slow cooker and let them stew while you wrap presents or trim the tree. Serve it as a main dish, a snack, a side, or a contribution to a holiday potluck.

Potato Stuffing

Give the old, tired bread stuffing a remix this year with a new starch (that also happens to be gluten-free). With fragrant herbs and crunchy apples, this Potato Stuffing is just as hearty as the original, but with a little extra oomph. As good on a weeknight as on any given holiday.

Easy Pork Tenderloin With Little Potatoes

Pork and potatoes are classic for a reason, and especially for the winter months. Consider this Easy Pork Tenderloin with Little Potatoes your go-to cozy dish, great for wintery weeknight dinners and bigger gatherings alike. Plus, prep time is only 15 minutes and cooks for 25, meaning it’s simple enough to manage on even the busiest evenings.

Holiday Hash

Leftover turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce can make more than just a sandwich. Add some eggs, Swiss chard, and Little Potatoes, and fry up the perfect Holiday Hash. Enjoy for a post-Thanksgiving or Christmas brunch, preferably eaten on the couch watching festive films.

Little Hot Honey Microwave-Ready Little Potatoes

Ready for a “no recipe” recipe? We’ve got you. The ready-made Little Hot Honey Microwave-Ready Little Potatoes are totally self-explanatory. Throw the tray in the microwave, and in five minutes you’ll have tooth-tender potatoes with a delicious hot honey flavor that’s just a little bit sweet (with a little bit of heat). Dinner? It’s done.

