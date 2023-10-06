A Waterpark, A Neighborhood For Families, & 7 Pools: Meet Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

Pre-kids, vacation meant a week of nothing but rest and relaxation. I’d drink a little, float a little, maybe see some sights and then come home rested, sun-kissed, and rejuvenated. I lived for that week once a year when my biggest responsibility was trying every frozen drink on the swim-up bar menu before I went home.

Today, things look a little different. Family vacations require some serious pre-planning, and the focus is on fun, food, and adventure — relaxation tends to take a back seat. But what if moms could ditch the complicated planning process, nix the need to drive from place to place, and skip paying one zillion dollars for theme park chicken fingers — and still provide our kids with a getaway they’ll never forget?

Imagine a vacation that allows for all the chill of a pre-kids vacation and all the thrills to keep every member of the family entertained, all surrounded by unparalleled luxury and comfort. I know what you’re thinking: “Sounds fake, but okay.” Well, it’s not a fantasy, my friend. Allow me to introduce you to Royal Caribbean’s newest ship arriving January 2024, Icon of the Seas. This is not just a cruise liner; it’s a first-of-its-kind all-encompassing adventure mobile at sea.

Here’s everything that sets Icon of the Seas apart.

1. An Entire Waterpark On Board

It’s called Category 6 because it’s a big deal. This massive waterpark boasts the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide anywhere on the ocean and the Pressure Drop, an open free fall slide the likes of which you won’t find on any other cruise, plus group raft rides so you and your crew can scream your heads off together — in the best way.

And for older kids and adults looking to take those thrills to the next level, Crown’s Edge is part skywalk, part obstacle course, and a full test of heart-racing courage.

2. Surfside, A Neighborhood Created For Families

If your littles aren’t quite ready to take on Category 6, they can pass the time at Surfside, a neighborhood thoughtfully designed with young families in mind. Smaller kids can get a chance to be their own kind of brave in Splashaway Bay aqua park, and when you want everyone to stay dry, the beach-themed carousel and Playscape are perfect for playtime. Best of all? The stunning Water’s Edge pool is a place for grownups to recharge while still staying close.

Add plenty of places to keep little tummies full, and Surfside will provide a space so inviting and convenient that you might never want to leave.

3. 7 Pools To Make A Splash In

Water lovers rejoice: Icon of the Seas has seven — count ‘em — seven pools with unique attributes perfect for every mood. A few noteworthy options include Royal Bay, the largest pool on any sailing ship, Cloud 17, an adults-only swim experience with direct access to the Lime and Coconut bar, Swim and Tonic, the (you guessed it) largest swim-up bar at sea, and The Hideaway, the first-ever suspended infinity pool at sea.

I can already feel the zen coming on.

4. All The Adventure, None Of The Hassle

With Icon of the Seas, you get a totally new ship, plus all the value that comes with Royal Caribbean as the brand you know and love. You and your family can look forward to the same amenities — from next-level dining to endless entertainment options to high-quality service — that you’ve come to expect when you step aboard a Royal Caribbean vacation. Anchors away!