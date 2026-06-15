Aldi Is Giving Away Blind Boxes Of Groceries For All Of Us Kidults

Blind boxes with surprise collectibles have been dominating the toy aisles for years now, but what would a blind box for grown-ups look like? Well, Aldi is about to answer the question I didn’t even know we should be asking. From June 22 through June 25, the grocery chain is giving away themed blind boxes of groceries, for free, each filled with a curated mix of Aldi staples and selections that will be delivered straight to customers’ doors. Here’s how it works:

You can claim one of Aldi’s Blind Boxes every day at 12 p.m. ET on ALDIBlindBox.com from June 22 through June 25 — and yes, they are completely free while supplies last. You’ll enter your shipping information and the box will arrive at your doorstep, no pickup required. Each day, the blind boxes will have a new theme in keeping with current food trends, to help shoppers find new favorites in Aldi’s grocery aisles. Those themes will be:

The Snack Blind Box: Inspired by the magic of girl dinner, this box is curated for the devoted snack lovers, featuring premium cheeses, dips, crunchy bites, and sweets. You’ll be able to make an Instagram-worthy grazing board with this bundle.

Inspired by the magic of girl dinner, this box is curated for the devoted snack lovers, featuring premium cheeses, dips, crunchy bites, and sweets. You’ll be able to make an Instagram-worthy grazing board with this bundle. The Fiber Blind Box: Everyone’s fibermaxxing these days. This blind box is loaded with “produce favorites and better-for-you picks,” according to a press release. It’ll simplify getting more fiber in your day while keeping things delicious.

Everyone’s fibermaxxing these days. This blind box is loaded with “produce favorites and better-for-you picks,” according to a press release. It’ll simplify getting more fiber in your day while keeping things delicious. The Protein Blind Box: “ Filled with satisfying staples and surprising finds, it's an easy way to discover new protein-forward favorites to keep your goals and gains on track,” Aldi’s press release states.

Filled with satisfying staples and surprising finds, it's an easy way to discover new protein-forward favorites to keep your goals and gains on track,” Aldi’s press release states. The Mystery Blind Box: What’s inside this grocery bundle? It’s a complete and total surprise! The only hint Aldi has given is to say that “fans can expect a surprising mix of products from across the store that are about to become their new foodie obsessions.”

“The Aldi Blind Box taps into the excitement our fans already feel walking our aisles,” said Bridget Kozlowski, Aldi’s director of communications. “Our shoppers come to Aldi for value, but they also come for discovery. From viral Aldi Finds to tried-and-true products shoppers love to tell their friends about, people love the thrill of discovering something new here. With surprise unboxings more popular than ever, this is our way of helping customers discover even more favorites."

If you want to know which boxes are coming out on which day, follow @aldiusa on Instagram for the announcements. If you miss out on a blind box, don’t worry — shoppers can still find the featured products in stores.