12 Girl Dinner Ideas To Celebrate International Women’s Day

When you’re cooking for a family, you have to take so many preferences into consideration. Your partner wants a hearty protein and doesn’t think soup counts as a meal (what do men have against soup?). Your kids won’t touch anything herby, acidic, or just generally not beige in color. Well for International Women’s Day, we say to hell with it. Make girl dinner without a second thought. Find those girl dinner recipes you crave but can’t serve on the regular, the weird ones you’ve been wanting to try, or the fun bites that aren’t centered around meat for a change. These are all best enjoyed in solitude or with girlfriends, in front of a good, rewatchable show, with the fun beverage of your choice in hand.

01 A Big Ass Caesar Salad Damn Delicious Let’s get this iconic girl dinner out of the way. Damn Delicious’ homemade Caesar salad will give you all the restaurant vibes you want from your salad. Serve it with fries and a Diet Coke for maximum effect.

02 Charcuterie, Obviously Dude That Cookz Charcuterie, aka adult Lunchables, is the other most-discussed girl-dinner concept. If you want to make one that feels bougie, follow this outline from Dude That Cookz. You don’t have to purchase the exact same types of cheeses and meats, but it’s a good reminder that girl dinner charcuterie is made special with the added touches — fun spreads, seasoned crackers, and sweet add-ins.

03 Charred Corn & Rosemary Grilled Pizza Foodie Crush Are you tired of always ordering the pizza with the most meats on it? Foodie Crush’s charred corn and rosemary pizza is undeniably for the girls. It’s got lots of mozz and gorgonzola, and the recipe will walk you through making your own pizza dough if you’d like — though I’d probably buy a ready-made fresh dough to make my life easier.

04 Seven-Layer Dip All The Healthy Things Dip for dinner is one of my favorite little treats, and honestly, I think seven-layer dip (like this one from All The Healthy Things) is a nutritionally complete meal. It’s got Greek yogurt and black beans for protein, cheese, lime, cilantro, and then plenty of veggies like tomatoes, lettuce, and guac.

05 Feta Pasta Budget Bytes Feta pasta had a big moment on TikTok last year, but because there’s no meat in the recipe and my kid wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot pole, I never tried it. But it looks so, so good. And that’s what girl dinner is about — eating the things that bring you joy without considering who else will enjoy it. So, Budget Bytes’ feta pasta is a solid option.

06 Fancy Avocado Toast Jessica in the Kitchen Jessica in the Kitchen’s version is a perfect example. Church up some nice bread with avocados and your toppings of choice. Hers includes pickled onions and everything but the bagel seasoning. Personally, I like mine topped with a runny egg, feta, and chili crunch.

07 Carbonara With Charred Brussels Sprouts Foodie Crush Pasta with no meat is girl dinner, pass it on! Foodie Crush’s carbonara with charred Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, and parm looks so satisfying to eat with a glass of white wine and no one whining in your vicinity. You could add pancetta if you want, but today, it’s entirely up to you.

08 Ravioli With Sage Butter Sauce Damn Delicious Similar dish but different flavors: Damn Delicious’ ravioli with sage butter sauce. You could choose any ravioli here — cheese, butternut squash, whatever — and it’s all going to be equally delicious. The fact that it only takes 25 minutes to make is just *chef’s kiss*.

09 Creamy Tuscan White Bean Soup All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ white bean soup is the sort of thing I’d want to try with a good crusty bread, but wouldn’t normally be a crowd-pleaser in my house. But no one is allowed to gripe at you for making soup for dinner today, so you gather that fresh basil and those sun-dried tomatoes and make yourself a delicious soupy dinner.

10 Homemade Mini Corn Dogs Damn Delicious I don’t know what to tell you, the girlies just love corn dogs. Damn Delicious will teach you how to make your own at home that are 10 times better than what you normally settle for in the frozen food section. Actually, no — it’ll teach your man how to make them. You should be seated somewhere comfortable.

11 Shakshuka Feel Good Foodie All that sauce, all that flavor, all that dip-able goodness — shakshuka is a girl dinner we don’t talk about enough. If you’ve never made it yourself, Feel Good Foodie’s recipe will walk you through it no problem. She also has a delicious-looking recipe for green shakshuka, if that’s more your speed.

12 Black Bean Nachos Fresh Apron On the rare occasion I’m making dinner for just myself, I lean on black bean nachos hard. Fresh Apron’s recipe is basically identical to mine. They’re the best because you don’t have to stand around and cook a protein, and you can top them with whatever you want. I pile mine high with cheese, avocado, salsa, guac, and extra onion. Plus, they’re a one-dish meal — just eat them off the sheet pan.

This International Women’s Day, you don’t have to go big to celebrate. Sometimes, getting to eat exactly what you want for dinner is satisfying enough.